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China Urges Japan to Speed Up Removal of WWII-Era Chemical Weapons From Its Soil
China Urges Japan to Speed Up Removal of WWII-Era Chemical Weapons From Its Soil
Sputnik International
China has called on Japan to accelerate the elimination of chemical weapons left by the Japanese army on Chinese territory during World War II, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.
2026-11-26T09:34+0000
2026-11-26T09:34+0000
2026-11-26T09:57+0000
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Numerous chemical weapons abandoned by the Japanese army on Chinese soil still pose a serious danger, yet disposal work is progressing slowly, the diplomat said. The fundamental reason, he added, is that Tokyo continues to cling to a distorted view of history, ignores the dangers posed by these weapons, neglects its international commitments, and allocates insufficient resources to resolving the issue.Guo also said that Japan should allocate more human and financial resources and accelerate the disposal of chemical weapons left on Chinese territory.
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China Urges Japan to Speed Up Removal of WWII-Era Chemical Weapons From Its Soil
09:34 GMT 26.11.2026 (Updated: 09:57 GMT 26.11.2026)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has called on Japan to accelerate the removal of chemical weapons left by the Japanese army on Chinese soil during World War II, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.
Numerous chemical weapons abandoned by the Japanese army on Chinese soil still pose a serious danger, yet disposal work is progressing slowly, the diplomat said. The fundamental reason, he added, is that Tokyo continues to cling to a distorted view of history, ignores the dangers posed by these weapons, neglects its international commitments, and allocates insufficient resources to resolving the issue.
"The prompt and total disposal of chemical weapons left by Japan is an international legal obligation that Japan should fulfill under the Chemical Weapons Convention," the diplomat said.
Guo also said that Japan should allocate more human and financial resources and accelerate the disposal of chemical weapons left on Chinese territory.