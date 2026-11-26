https://sputnikglobe.com/20261126/erdogan-to-discuss-situation-in-ukraine-iran-gaza-with-turkish-security-council-1125147329.html
Erdogan to Discuss Ukraine, Iran, Gaza With Turkish Security Council
Erdogan to Discuss Ukraine, Iran, Gaza With Turkish Security Council
Sputnik International
The situation surrounding Ukraine and Iran, as well as developments in the Gaza Strip, will be among the topics discussed at a meeting of Turkey's National Security Council on Thursday, which will be chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a source within the presidential administration has told Sputnik.
2026-11-26T09:48+0000
2026-11-26T09:48+0000
2026-11-26T09:51+0000
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"At Thursday's meeting of the National Security Council, chaired by our president, there are plans to discuss the situation surrounding Ukraine and Iran, as well as the state of affairs in the Gaza Strip," the source said. The source provided no further details about the meeting's agenda.
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recep tayyip erdogan, turkiye, gaza strip, ukraine, iran
Erdogan to Discuss Ukraine, Iran, Gaza With Turkish Security Council
09:48 GMT 26.11.2026 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 26.11.2026)
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The situation surrounding Ukraine and Iran, as well as developments in the Gaza Strip, will be among the topics discussed at a meeting of Turkiye's National Security Council on Thursday, which will be chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a source within the presidential administration has told Sputnik.
"At Thursday's meeting of the National Security Council, chaired by our president, there are plans to discuss the situation surrounding Ukraine and Iran, as well as the state of affairs in the Gaza Strip," the source said.
The source provided no further details about the meeting's agenda.