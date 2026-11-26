https://sputnikglobe.com/20261126/idf-says-it-eliminated-hamas-high-ranking-official-1125146982.html
IDF Says It Eliminated High-Ranking Hamas Official
IDF Says It Eliminated High-Ranking Hamas Official
Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that it had eliminated a high-ranking official within Palestinian movement Hamas, Khaled Abu Nada, who was responsible for the organization's economic affairs and education.
2026-11-26T09:41+0000
2026-11-26T09:41+0000
2026-11-26T09:43+0000
world
israel defense forces (idf)
israel
palestine
gaza strip
hamas
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/15/1122993522_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_73e4966b5c089ff683da27feeeb552a6.jpg
"The IDF eliminated the head of the Economic Department in Hamas’s Political Bureau and Minister of Education in the Hamas terrorist organization's government," the IDF wrote on social media. On Wednesday, the IDF said that it had struck the Gaza Strip, eliminating the head of Hamas's internal security forces responsible for the northern part of the Palestinian enclave.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/israel-will-not-pull-troops-without-disarming-hamas-hezbollah-first---defense-chief-1125093368.html
israel
palestine
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/15/1122993522_147:0:2878:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d1de064c7300d3c1f0fe2b18bf931a51.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israel defense forces (idf), israel, palestine, gaza strip, hamas
israel defense forces (idf), israel, palestine, gaza strip, hamas
IDF Says It Eliminated High-Ranking Hamas Official
09:41 GMT 26.11.2026 (Updated: 09:43 GMT 26.11.2026)
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that it had neutralized a high-ranking official within Palestinian movement Hamas, Khaled Abu Nada, who was responsible for the organization's economic affairs and education.
"The IDF eliminated the head of the Economic Department in Hamas’s Political Bureau and Minister of Education in the Hamas terrorist organization's government," the IDF wrote on social media.
On Wednesday, the IDF said that it had struck the Gaza Strip, eliminating the head of Hamas's internal security forces responsible for the northern part of the Palestinian enclave.