https://sputnikglobe.com/20261126/meeting-of-coalition-of-willing-shows-lack-of-interest-in-peaceful-resolution---russian-mfa-spox-1125149074.html
Meeting of Coalition of Willing Shows Lack of Interest in Peaceful Resolution - Russian MFA Spox
Meeting of Coalition of Willing Shows Lack of Interest in Peaceful Resolution - Russian MFA Spox
Sputnik International
The latest meeting of the Coalition of the Willing demonstrates its lack of interest in a peaceful resolution of the conflict, they are determined to prolong the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
2026-11-26T14:00+0000
2026-11-26T14:00+0000
2026-11-26T14:00+0000
world
maria zakharova
sergey lavrov
alexander grushko
russia
qatar
united kingdom (uk)
osce
ukraine
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116298090_0:0:2904:1634_1920x0_80_0_0_a12fbbace094c06fde2b8f52e5f86d43.jpg
On Western Attitude Towards Peaceful Resolution "The recent meeting [of the Coalition] ... clearly demonstrated the lack of interest among the participants of this format in a peaceful settlement. They are still determined to prolong the conflict in order to continue and earn money from this very lucrative project to destroy the citizens of Ukraine. All the talk about readiness for negotiations is a guise for the continued aggressive attitude towards Russia in Europe," Zakharova told a briefing.The United Kingdom has publicly admitted that it is determining the target list for Kiev's terrorist attacks against Russia, Maria Zakharova said.Employees of foreign defense companies participating in attacks against Russia are legitimate targets and can be held accountable, Zakharova added.On Russian Foreign Ministry ScheduleRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Qatar on December 5-6, where he will take part in the Doha forum, as well as meet with the country's leadership, Zakharova said.Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko will lead the Russian delegation at the OSCE Ministerial Council, Maria Zakharova said."As you know, Russia has always been actively involved in the work of OSCE ministerial meetings. We are approaching this year with a similar attitude. The Russian delegation will be headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Mr. Grushko," Zakharova told the briefing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261123/ukraine-west-still-seeking-to-force-concessions-out-of-russia-via-ultimatums-1125137604.html
russia
qatar
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116298090_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e46311311e38e2392746a30ffd8c01b0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
maria zakharova, sergey lavrov, alexander grushko, russia, qatar, united kingdom (uk), osce, ukraine
maria zakharova, sergey lavrov, alexander grushko, russia, qatar, united kingdom (uk), osce, ukraine
Meeting of Coalition of Willing Shows Lack of Interest in Peaceful Resolution - Russian MFA Spox
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The latest meeting of the Coalition of the Willing demonstrates its lack of interest in a peaceful resolution of the conflict, they are determined to prolong the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
On Western Attitude Towards Peaceful Resolution
"The recent meeting [of the Coalition] ... clearly demonstrated the lack of interest among the participants of this format in a peaceful settlement. They are still determined to prolong the conflict in order to continue and earn money from this very lucrative project to destroy the citizens of Ukraine. All the talk about readiness for negotiations is a guise for the continued aggressive attitude towards Russia in Europe," Zakharova told a briefing.
The United Kingdom has publicly admitted that it is determining the target list for Kiev's terrorist attacks against Russia, Maria Zakharova said.
"London's discussion of the possible use of drones against so-called, as they say, legitimate military targets deep within Russian territory is nothing more than a public admission that the list of such targets is determined by the UK and then passed on to terrorists in Kiev as instructions," Zakharova said.
Employees of foreign defense companies participating in attacks against Russia are legitimate targets and can be held accountable, Zakharova added.
On Russian Foreign Ministry Schedule
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Qatar on December 5-6, where he will take part in the Doha forum, as well as meet with the country's leadership, Zakharova said.
"On December 5-6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be on a working visit to Qatar to participate in the 24th Doha Forum... At the same time, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry will meet with the leadership of Qatar to consider the prospects for further progressive development of Russian-Qatari cooperation," Zakharova told the briefing.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko will lead the Russian delegation at the OSCE Ministerial Council, Maria Zakharova said.
"As you know, Russia has always been actively involved in the work of OSCE ministerial meetings. We are approaching this year with a similar attitude. The Russian delegation will be headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Mr. Grushko," Zakharova told the briefing.