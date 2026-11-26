https://sputnikglobe.com/20261126/natos-military-ai-hindered-by-outdated-security-rules---commander-1125147864.html
NATO's Military AI Hindered by Outdated Security Rules - Commander
NATO's Military AI Hindered by Outdated Security Rules - Commander
Sputnik International
NATO’s use of artificial intelligence (AI) is hindered by outdated security policies that limit allies' capacity to share classified information, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Admiral Pierre Vandier has said.
2026-11-26T10:01+0000
2026-11-26T10:01+0000
2026-11-26T10:01+0000
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AI could improve interoperability between military systems across NATO member states, he was cited as saying by Rapporteur. In May, NATO's Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Intelligence Paul Lynch said that discrepancies in how individual NATO member states regulate AI create challenges for the interoperability of the alliance's geospatial intelligence.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/ukraine-has-become-natos-real-world-laboratory-for-ai-warfare-drones-and-terrorism-against-russia-1124192925.html
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NATO's Military AI Hindered by Outdated Security Rules - Commander
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO’s use of artificial intelligence (AI) is hindered by outdated security policies that limit allies' capacity to share classified information, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Admiral Pierre Vandier has said.
AI could improve interoperability between military systems across NATO member states, he was cited as saying by Rapporteur.
In May, NATO's Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Intelligence Paul Lynch said that discrepancies in how individual NATO member states regulate AI create challenges for the interoperability of the alliance's geospatial intelligence.