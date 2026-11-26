https://sputnikglobe.com/20261126/russia-must-ensure-its-national-interests---kremlin-1125147601.html
Russia Must Ensure Its National Interests - Kremlin
Russia Must Ensure Its National Interests - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia must ensure its national interests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the remark of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that Russia should agree to an energy truce.
2026-11-26T09:55+0000
2026-11-26T09:55+0000
2026-11-26T09:55+0000
world
dmitry peskov
ursula von der leyen
russia
kremlin
european union (eu)
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/17/1124031663_0:201:2924:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_ddc82e70b7ad1494e2b3101222720519.jpg
"Russia owes nothing. Russia must ensure its national interests," Peskov told Russian media.Statements by the European Union confirm Russia's concerns about its possible role in the settlement negotiations, the official added.Russian authorities have repeatedly stated it is unclear what role would Europe play if it joins the talks on the Ukrainian settlement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/lavrov-russia-has-no-intention-of-going-to-war-with-europe-1124995401.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/17/1124031663_97:0:2828:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_30f2b1160c2d6cf3e717dcd81df81181.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
dmitry peskov, ursula von der leyen, russia, kremlin, european union (eu)
dmitry peskov, ursula von der leyen, russia, kremlin, european union (eu)
Russia Must Ensure Its National Interests - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia must ensure its national interests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the remark of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that Russia should agree to an energy truce.
"Russia owes nothing. Russia must ensure its national interests," Peskov told Russian media.
Statements by the European Union confirm Russia's concerns about its possible role in the settlement negotiations, the official added.
Russian authorities have repeatedly stated it is unclear what role would Europe play if it joins the talks on the Ukrainian settlement.