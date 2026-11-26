https://sputnikglobe.com/20261126/russia-tajikistan-have-strong-ties-in-metal-industry---industry-minister-1125147214.html
Russia, Tajikistan Maintain Solid Metal Industry Ties, Minister Says
Russia, Tajikistan Maintain Solid Metal Industry Ties, Minister Says
Sputnik International
Russia and Tajikistan maintain strong ties in the metal industry, with metals accounting for over 10% of the two countries' mutual trade, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov said on Thursday.
2026-11-26T09:44+0000
2026-11-26T09:44+0000
2026-11-26T09:51+0000
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"Returning to the topic of our forum, the mining and metal industries, I would like to say that we [Russia] have pretty strong, long-established ties with Tajikistan in these fields as well. If we analyze the structure of our trade, approximately 10% or even a bit more of our foreign trade consists of metals," the minister said at the 3rd International Mining and Metallurgy Forum in Dushanbe, Alikhanov said that when constructing or restoring the enterprises in the metal industry, it is necessary to reach a new technological level. Russian companies in this sector are already applying unmanned technologies and artificial intelligence to their operations, he said.
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Russia, Tajikistan Maintain Solid Metal Industry Ties, Minister Says
09:44 GMT 26.11.2026 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 26.11.2026)
DUSHANBE (Sputnik) - Russia and Tajikistan maintain strong ties in the metal industry, with metals accounting for over 10% of the two countries' mutual trade, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov said on Thursday.
"Returning to the topic of our forum, the mining and metal industries, I would like to say that we [Russia] have pretty strong, long-established ties with Tajikistan in these fields as well. If we analyze the structure of our trade, approximately 10% or even a bit more of our foreign trade consists of metals," the minister said at the 3rd International Mining and Metallurgy Forum in Dushanbe,
Alikhanov said that when constructing or restoring the enterprises in the metal industry, it is necessary to reach a new technological level. Russian companies in this sector are already applying unmanned technologies and artificial intelligence to their operations, he said.