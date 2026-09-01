https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/russia-tajikistan-in-close-contact-on-security-issues---putin-1124658877.html

Russia, Tajikistan in Close Contact on Security Issues - Putin

Russia, Tajikistan in Close Contact on Security Issues - Putin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on Tuesday that Russia is aware of Tajikistan's concerns regarding Afghanistan and is in close contact on this and other security-related issues.

2026-09-01T13:49+0000

2026-09-01T13:49+0000

2026-09-01T13:49+0000

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vladimir putin

emomali rahmon

russia

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afghanistan

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"Naturally, we operate in a secure environment. We are aware of your concerns about what is happening in our neighboring country, Afghanistan. We are in close contact on this and other security-related issues," Putin said.Mutual trade turnover between Russia and Tajikistan increased by 25.1% in 2025 and grew by another quarter in the first half of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, calling the pace of growth positive.The Russian leader arrived in Kyrgyzstan ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. The Russian president stressed that the two leaders maintain regular contact and a high level of communication."The status of our relations is indeed that of a strategic partnership and alliance," Putin said.Currently, 320 enterprises with Russian participation operate in Tajikistan, while more than 96% of all transactions are conducted in national currencies.Putin also highlighted the active work of the intergovernmental commission. The two countries are implementing an economic cooperation program for 2024–2027 and are following a joint plan aimed at increasing bilateral trade 2.5 times by 2030.The Russian president also emphasized cooperation in the humanitarian sphere.He noted that around 6,000 students are already studying at these schools. In addition, the Russian-Tajik University operates in Dushanbe, while more than 35,000 Tajik students are enrolled at Russian universities."Last year, the Days of Tajik Culture were successfully held in Moscow and Kazan, and in May this year Russian culture was presented in Tajikistan," Putin added.Tajik President Emomali Rahmon highlighted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations during the meeting with Putin.

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vladimir putin, emomali rahmon, russia, tajikistan, afghanistan