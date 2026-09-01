https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/russia-tajikistan-in-close-contact-on-security-issues---putin-1124658877.html
Russia, Tajikistan in Close Contact on Security Issues - Putin
Russia, Tajikistan in Close Contact on Security Issues - Putin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on Tuesday that Russia is aware of Tajikistan's concerns regarding Afghanistan and is in close contact on this and other security-related issues.
2026-09-01T13:49+0000
2026-09-01T13:49+0000
2026-09-01T13:49+0000
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vladimir putin
emomali rahmon
russia
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"Naturally, we operate in a secure environment. We are aware of your concerns about what is happening in our neighboring country, Afghanistan. We are in close contact on this and other security-related issues," Putin said.Mutual trade turnover between Russia and Tajikistan increased by 25.1% in 2025 and grew by another quarter in the first half of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, calling the pace of growth positive.The Russian leader arrived in Kyrgyzstan ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. The Russian president stressed that the two leaders maintain regular contact and a high level of communication."The status of our relations is indeed that of a strategic partnership and alliance," Putin said.Currently, 320 enterprises with Russian participation operate in Tajikistan, while more than 96% of all transactions are conducted in national currencies.Putin also highlighted the active work of the intergovernmental commission. The two countries are implementing an economic cooperation program for 2024–2027 and are following a joint plan aimed at increasing bilateral trade 2.5 times by 2030.The Russian president also emphasized cooperation in the humanitarian sphere.He noted that around 6,000 students are already studying at these schools. In addition, the Russian-Tajik University operates in Dushanbe, while more than 35,000 Tajik students are enrolled at Russian universities."Last year, the Days of Tajik Culture were successfully held in Moscow and Kazan, and in May this year Russian culture was presented in Tajikistan," Putin added.Tajik President Emomali Rahmon highlighted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations during the meeting with Putin.
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vladimir putin, emomali rahmon, russia, tajikistan, afghanistan
vladimir putin, emomali rahmon, russia, tajikistan, afghanistan
Russia, Tajikistan in Close Contact on Security Issues - Putin
BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on Tuesday that Russia is aware of Tajikistan's concerns regarding Afghanistan and is in close contact on this and other security-related issues.
"Naturally, we operate in a secure environment. We are aware of your concerns about what is happening in our neighboring country, Afghanistan. We are in close contact on this and other security-related issues," Putin said.
Mutual trade turnover between Russia and Tajikistan increased by 25.1% in 2025 and grew by another quarter in the first half of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, calling the pace of growth positive.
The Russian leader arrived in Kyrgyzstan ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.
"We are developing in the economic sphere. Last year, trade turnover increased by 25.1%, and in the first half of this year by another 25%. This is a very good pace, and we cannot but be pleased with it," Putin said.
The Russian president stressed that the two leaders maintain regular contact and a high level of communication.
"The status of our relations is indeed that of a strategic partnership and alliance," Putin said.
Currently, 320 enterprises with Russian participation operate in Tajikistan, while more than 96% of all transactions are conducted in national currencies.
Putin also highlighted the active work of the intergovernmental commission. The two countries are implementing an economic cooperation program for 2024–2027 and are following a joint plan aimed at increasing bilateral trade 2.5 times by 2030.
The Russian president also emphasized cooperation in the humanitarian sphere.
"I would also like to highlight our joint efforts in the humanitarian field. I remember how we opened five schools with Russian-language education in several cities of Tajikistan. This was your initiative, and I remember it very well. We are grateful to you for this," Putin said during the meeting.
He noted that around 6,000 students are already studying at these schools. In addition, the Russian-Tajik University operates in Dushanbe, while more than 35,000 Tajik students are enrolled at Russian universities.
"Last year, the Days of Tajik Culture were successfully held in Moscow and Kazan, and in May this year Russian culture was presented in Tajikistan," Putin added.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon highlighted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations during the meeting with Putin.
"It is encouraging that relations between our countries have positive momentum. They are successfully developing in all areas. Trade and economic cooperation has stable dynamics, while cooperation in security and humanitarian fields is maintained at a good level," Rahmon said.
10 October 2025, 09:36 GMT