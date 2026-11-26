https://sputnikglobe.com/20261126/russia-will-strive-to-ensure-that-ai-adoption-more-widespread-in-all-areas-putin-1125149728.html

Russia Will Strive to Ensure That AI Adoption More Widespread in All Areas - Putin

Russia Will Strive to Ensure That AI Adoption More Widespread in All Areas - Putin

Sputnik International

Russia will strive to ensure that AI adoption becomes more widespread and encompasses all areas of the economy and people's lives, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

2026-11-26T15:52+0000

2026-11-26T15:52+0000

2026-11-26T16:18+0000

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russia

vladimir putin

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"We will strive to ensure that the introduction of I in Russia becomes more widespread, covering all areas of the economy and people's lives," Putin said at the AI Journey international conference of Russia's Sber. Possessing the latest generation of AI does not guarantee technological superiority, and it is necessary to ensure the harmonious operation of people and AI, Putin said. AI agents in Russia become participants in public and business relations, and form an agent economy, Putin added.He proposed updating the national AI strategy, which runs through 2036."As for the most advanced, fundamental models [of AI], their cost is constantly increasing, giant computing centers are being built... Overcoming these barriers requires huge new investments," he remarked."The commercial success of such applications over a long distance is most likely not guaranteed. And here are the risks for banks, for those who will lend to all these projects... It is also necessary to take into account."Russia must not allow innovations and technologies to be used against its interests, Putin warned."We must never allow anyone, or ourselves, to use these new innovations and new technologies, even if they are ever used by someone, against the interests of our country," he said.Russia in AI development should not find itself in a situation where someone "presses a button" and everything stops working, Putin added.Russia Has Scientific Competencies in Field of AI Development"We need to determine the requirements for safety, quality and behavior of our own fundamental models ourselves. We have the appropriate competencies for this. Researchers from domestic companies, scientific institutes and universities are among the most cited scientists in the world in the field of artificial intelligence," Putin said.Life without AI technologies will soon be impossible, Putin said, adding that modern technology has no boundaries, and Russia should be at the forefront of its development.He called for increasing the digitization of reliable data for training domestic AI models.It is necessary to create a unified, sustainable, and independent framework for Russia's digital economy, he suggested."Another crucial area for the development of artificial intelligence is infrastructure. We need to create a unified, sustainable, and independent framework for the entire digital economy [of Russia]. This includes building data centers, modernizing power grids, and implementing energy-efficient solutions and cooling systems," Putin said.Putin instructed to develop large and small nuclear power plants for development of AI technologies.He also noted that Russia sees a serious increase in the number of incidents in the world using AI.AI can become an even more powerful weapon in human hands, including in the military sphere, Putin added.That said, excessive prohibitions should not be introduced in the development of AI, Putin argued."We need to build effective protection for the state, our critical infrastructure, citizens, and businesses. At the same time, do not impose excessive prohibitions or try to block technologies. It is obvious that it just cannot be done. And we need to support the development of AI in the interests of Russia," he said.Putin also noted that an artificial intelligence (AI) model trained on foreign values "prompts" them to millions of people and shapes a foreign value code in them."If a model is trained on foreign values, it imperceptibly prompts these very values, imperceptibly, to millions of users, millions of people, shaping their mindset and value code," he said.

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