https://sputnikglobe.com/20261126/russian-armed-forces-hit-enterprise-producing-uav-components-in-kiev-1125146376.html
Russian Armed Forces Hit Enterprise Producing UAV Components in Kiev
Russian Armed Forces Hit Enterprise Producing UAV Components in Kiev
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have hit the Khimvolokno industrial enterprise, which manufactures components for combat units of long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles, in Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-11-26T09:27+0000
2026-11-26T09:27+0000
2026-11-26T09:27+0000
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Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike with high-precision ground-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles at the facilities of the military-industrial complex in Kiev. Additionally, Russian troops launched a strike on the place for the assembly and storage of UAVs for Fire Point company in Kiev, the statement read.The Russian armed forces have launched a massive strike overnight, which has hit enterprises of Ukraine's defense industry complex in Kiev, the ministry said.Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck a cargo ship delivering military equipment and dual-use cargo to Ukraine in the Black Sea south-east of Odessa, the statement read.
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Russian Armed Forces Hit Enterprise Producing UAV Components in Kiev
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have hit the Khimvolokno industrial enterprise, which manufactures components for combat units of long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles, in Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike with high-precision ground-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles at the facilities of the military-industrial complex in Kiev.
Additionally, Russian troops launched a strike on the place for the assembly and storage of UAVs for Fire Point company in Kiev, the statement read.
The Russian armed forces have launched a massive strike overnight, which has hit enterprises of Ukraine's defense industry complex in Kiev, the ministry said.
"Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike with high-precision ground-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, as a result of which enterprises of the defense industry complex in the city of Kiev were hit," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck a cargo ship delivering military equipment and dual-use cargo to Ukraine in the Black Sea south-east of Odessa, the statement read.