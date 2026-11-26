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Russian Army Continues Moving Forward on Front Lines
Russian Army Continues Moving Forward on Front Lines
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
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2026-11-26T11:16+0000
2026-11-26T11:16+0000
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"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 340 military personnel, an armored personnel carrier, seven armored fighting vehicles, six vehicles and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to: The Russian air defenses shot down:
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Russian Army Continues Moving Forward on Front Lines
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 340 military personnel, an armored personnel carrier, seven armored fighting vehicles, six vehicles and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement.
Up to 155 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Up to 200 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 220 by the Zapad battlegroup
Up to 175 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 20 by the Dnepr battlegroup
The Russian air defenses shot down:
Four US-made JDAM aerial bombs
Two Neptun long-range guided missiles