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Russian Delegation's Visit to Afghanistan Major Step for Cooperation - Afghan Ambassador
Russian Delegation's Visit to Afghanistan Major Step for Cooperation - Afghan Ambassador
Sputnik International
The visit of the Russian delegation, led by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, to Kabul has marked an important step toward trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Afghanistan, Afghan Ambassador to Russia Gul Hassan said on Thursday.
2026-11-26T09:39+0000
2026-11-26T09:39+0000
2026-11-26T09:39+0000
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The Russian delegation led by Overchuk visited Afghanistan on November 12. Hassan said that during the visit, the sides had discussed important issues related to trade and economic cooperation, including in the transport and investments sectors. The 4th Astrakhan International Forum, titled "North-South ITC: New Horizons and Opportunities," is taking place from November 25–27. The forum aims to help businesses from Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States find new markets in Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, as well as in East African countries and India.
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Russian Delegation's Visit to Afghanistan Major Step for Cooperation - Afghan Ambassador
ASTRAKHAN (Sputnik) - The visit of the Russian delegation, led by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, to Kabul has marked an important step toward trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Afghanistan, Afghan Ambassador to Russia Gul Hassan said on Thursday.
The Russian delegation led by Overchuk visited Afghanistan on November 12.
"This day has become a key milestone in the development of trade and economic ties between our countries … The significance of the visit goes beyond diplomacy. We view it as an important step toward long-term cooperation in trade and the economy," the ambassador said at an international forum in the Russian city of Astrakhan.
Hassan said that during the visit, the sides had discussed important issues related to trade and economic cooperation, including in the transport and investments sectors.
"Official meetings and direct negotiations between Afghan and Russian entrepreneurs show that both sides seek to leverage available opportunities for joint work and achieving of tangible economic results," the ambassador said.
The 4th Astrakhan International Forum, titled "North-South ITC: New Horizons and Opportunities," is taking place from November 25–27. The forum aims to help businesses from Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States find new markets in Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, as well as in East African countries and India.