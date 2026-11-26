https://sputnikglobe.com/20261126/russian-emergencies-ministry-head-arrives-in-bahrain-for-1st-time-1125147730.html
Russian Emergencies Ministry Chief Lands in Bahrain on Historic First Visit
Russian Emergencies Ministry Chief Lands in Bahrain on Historic First Visit
Sputnik International
Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) head Alexander Kurenkov has arrived in Bahrain for his first working visit.
2026-11-26T09:57+0000
2026-11-26T09:57+0000
2026-11-26T10:01+0000
world
russia
bahrain
emercom
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082757310_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5ae998509b0fc0f88104bbe2c5713fa3.jpg
According to the EMERCOM, Kurenkov is scheduled to hold talks with Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain's National Security Advisor to the King of Bahrain, and Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Interior Minister. The minister will also visit Bahrain's national crisis management center and meet with Tariq bin Hassan Al Hassan, the National Civil Emergency Management Committee Chairman and Bahrain's police chief. Furthermore, senior officials from the EMERCOM's headquarters will participate in the first Russia-Bahrain round table, where they will discuss issues related to emergency management and civil defense. This marks the first visit by a delegation from Russia's EMERCOM to Bahrain. Kurenkov has previously met with the Bahraini Ambassador to Russia Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Saati in Moscow. They discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of emergency prevention and response, as well as the upcoming visit of the Russian delegation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/russian-foreign-minister-arrives-in-bahrain-1124894007.html
russia
bahrain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082757310_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a1d734e04442fc523fa55826dab52fa1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, bahrain, emercom
Russian Emergencies Ministry Chief Lands in Bahrain on Historic First Visit
09:57 GMT 26.11.2026 (Updated: 10:01 GMT 26.11.2026)
MANAMA (Sputnik) - Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) head Alexander Kurenkov has arrived in Bahrain for his first working visit.
According to the EMERCOM, Kurenkov is scheduled to hold talks with Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain's National Security Advisor to the King of Bahrain, and Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Interior Minister. The minister will also visit Bahrain's national crisis management center and meet with Tariq bin Hassan Al Hassan, the National Civil Emergency Management Committee Chairman and Bahrain's police chief.
Furthermore, senior officials from the EMERCOM's headquarters will participate in the first Russia-Bahrain round table, where they will discuss issues related to emergency management and civil defense.
This marks the first visit by a delegation from Russia's EMERCOM to Bahrain.
Kurenkov has previously met with the Bahraini Ambassador to Russia Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Saati in Moscow. They discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of emergency prevention and response, as well as the upcoming visit of the Russian delegation.