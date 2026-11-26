https://sputnikglobe.com/20261126/russias-fsb-thwarted-murder-of-special-military-operation-participant-in-sochi-1125148104.html
Russia's FSB Thwarts Murder Plot Against Special Military Operation Participant in Sochi
Russia's FSB Thwarts Murder Plot Against Special Military Operation Participant in Sochi
Sputnik International
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented the murder of a special military operation participant in the city of Sochi, which was plotted by Ukraine.
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"The Federal Security Service of Russia in the city of Sochi in the Krasnodar Territory prevented the commission of a sabotage and terrorist act against a Russian serviceman and members of his family, planned by the Ukrainian special services," the FSB said in a statement. Ukraine has once again demonstrated its willingness to involve representatives of the most vulnerable segments of the Russian population in terrorist attacks, including pensioners who lost their savings from fraudulent call centers in Ukraine, the FSB added. However, after talking to her loved ones and having timely realized the criminal nature of the assignment, the resident contacted security forces, the FSB said, adding that she will not be held accountable.
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Russia's FSB Thwarts Murder Plot Against Special Military Operation Participant in Sochi
10:05 GMT 26.11.2026 (Updated: 10:20 GMT 26.11.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented the murder of a special military operation participant in the city of Sochi, which was plotted by Ukraine.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia in the city of Sochi in the Krasnodar Territory prevented the commission of a sabotage and terrorist act against a Russian serviceman and members of his family, planned by the Ukrainian special services," the FSB said in a statement.
Ukraine has once again demonstrated its willingness to involve representatives of the most vulnerable segments of the Russian population in terrorist attacks, including pensioners who lost their savings from fraudulent call centers in Ukraine, the FSB added.
"Thus, a resident of Sochi, born in 1955, who was already deceived in June 2026 for a large sum of money, was again exposed four months later to the Ukrainian special services, who this time acted on behalf of the FSB of Russia. They promised her to 'restore justice' and return the stolen goods in exchange for helping them expose the alleged 'traitor to the Motherland,'" the statement read.
However, after talking to her loved ones and having timely realized the criminal nature of the assignment, the resident contacted security forces, the FSB said, adding that she will not be held accountable.