https://sputnikglobe.com/20261123/russias-fsb-detains-ukrainian-agent-accused-of-tracking-former-dpr-official-in-crimea-1125132592.html
FSB Nabs Ukrainian Agent Accused of Tracking Ex-DPR Official in Crimea
FSB Nabs Ukrainian Agent Accused of Tracking Ex-DPR Official in Crimea
Sputnik International
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had detained an agent of the military intelligence of Ukraine, who transmitted information about the presence in Crimea of an ex-employee of the Ministry of State Security of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
2026-11-23T07:10+0000
2026-11-23T07:10+0000
2026-11-23T09:03+0000
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"The Federal Security Service of Russia in the Republic of Crimea has suppressed the illegal activities of a Russian citizen, born in 1990, involved in high treason in the form of espionage," the FSB said in a statement. Through a foreign messenger, the detainee proactively established confidential relations with an employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in order to collect information and ultimately damage the security of Russia, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261116/russias-fsb-detains-ukraines-agent-in-crimea-who-was-sharing-black-sea-fleet-ships-data-1125076438.html
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FSB Nabs Ukrainian Agent Accused of Tracking Ex-DPR Official in Crimea
07:10 GMT 23.11.2026 (Updated: 09:03 GMT 23.11.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had detained an agent of the military intelligence of Ukraine, who transmitted information about the presence in Crimea of an ex-employee of the Ministry of State Security of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
"The Federal Security Service of Russia in the Republic of Crimea has suppressed the illegal activities of a Russian citizen, born in 1990, involved in high treason in the form of espionage," the FSB said in a statement.
Through a foreign messenger, the detainee proactively established confidential relations with an employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in order to collect information and ultimately damage the security of Russia, the statement read.
"On the instructions of the supervisor, he handed over to the enemy information about the location on the territory of the peninsula of a former employee of the DPR Ministry of State Security and his residence address for further liquidation," the FSB added.