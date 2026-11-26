https://sputnikglobe.com/20261126/sandus-promises-of-eu-integration-proving-to-be-empty---ex-prime-minister-1125147452.html
Sandu's Promises of EU Integration Proving to Be Empty - Ex-Prime Minister
Sandu's Promises of EU Integration Proving to Be Empty - Ex-Prime Minister
Sputnik International
The Moldovan authorities' integration into the European Union exists only on paper and has failed to yield results in the economy, the social sphere and the country's standard of living, former Prime Minister and opposition Future of Moldova party leader Vasile Tarlev has told Sputnik.
2026-11-26T09:51+0000
2026-11-26T09:51+0000
2026-11-26T09:51+0000
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In November 2026, the Moldovan authorities announced progress in negotiations on accession to the EU across thematic clusters, while the opposition pointed to declining living standards and restrictions on media outlets. The politician, who held the office of Moldovan Prime Minister from 2001-2008, stated the public's disappointment with the policies of Moldovan President Maia Sandu and the ruling majority. Tarlev said that in order to consolidate opposition forces, the Patriotic Electoral Bloc was created, involving the Future of Moldova Party. Party members are working directly with citizens in the regions amid the closure of mass media outlets, aiming to legally hold early parliamentary and presidential elections. Moldova was granted EU candidate status in June 2022 and started negotiations with Brussels in June 2024. In the EU membership constitutional referendum held in October 2024, 50.46% of Moldovan citizens voted in favor, while 49.54% voted against EU accession, with a narrow margin secured by votes from the foreign diaspora. By November 2026, Moldova and Brussels had launched talks on four out of six clusters and Chisinau had received an invitation to present its positions on the remaining two. The Moldovan authorities call the EU accession their main strategic aim, while the opposition and Russia criticize Chisinau for closing opposition media and pressuring political opponents.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/sandus-course-could-lead-moldova-to-ukrainian-scenario--ex-moldovan-president-dodon-1123640818.html
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Sandu's Promises of EU Integration Proving to Be Empty - Ex-Prime Minister
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - The Moldovan authorities' integration into the European Union exists only on paper and has failed to yield results in the economy, the social sphere and the country's standard of living, former Prime Minister and opposition Future of Moldova party leader Vasile Tarlev has told Sputnik.
In November 2026, the Moldovan authorities announced progress in negotiations on accession to the EU across thematic clusters, while the opposition pointed to declining living standards and restrictions on media outlets.
"Officials are afraid to speak directly with plant directors and farmers, hiding behind empty talks about 'negotiation clusters' with the EU. But their integration into the EU exists on paper only, with zero results in the economy, the social sphere and living standards," Tarlev said.
The politician, who held the office of Moldovan Prime Minister from 2001-2008, stated the public's disappointment with the policies of Moldovan President Maia Sandu and the ruling majority. Tarlev said that in order to consolidate opposition forces, the Patriotic Electoral Bloc was created, involving the Future of Moldova Party. Party members are working directly with citizens in the regions amid the closure of mass media outlets, aiming to legally hold early parliamentary and presidential elections.
"Dozens of opposition TV channels, radio stations and online portals have been closed in Moldova, and any disagreement is immediately labeled as 'Kremlin hands.' Disappointment with the current authorities is total, even those who previously voted for [the current leadership] now support us," the former prime minister said.
Moldova was granted EU candidate status in June 2022 and started negotiations with Brussels in June 2024. In the EU membership constitutional referendum held in October 2024, 50.46% of Moldovan citizens voted in favor, while 49.54% voted against EU accession, with a narrow margin secured by votes from the foreign diaspora.
By November 2026, Moldova and Brussels had launched talks on four out of six clusters and Chisinau had received an invitation to present its positions on the remaining two. The Moldovan authorities call the EU accession their main strategic aim, while the opposition and Russia criticize Chisinau for closing opposition media and pressuring political opponents.