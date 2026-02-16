International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/sandus-course-could-lead-moldova-to-ukrainian-scenario--ex-moldovan-president-dodon-1123640818.html
Sandu's Course Could Lead Moldova to Ukrainian Scenario – Ex-Moldovan President Dodon
Sandu's Course Could Lead Moldova to Ukrainian Scenario – Ex-Moldovan President Dodon
Sputnik International
The political course of Moldovan President Maia Sandu's Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) could lead the southeastern European country to a repeat of the Ukrainian scenario, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon told Sputnik.
2026-02-16T08:13+0000
2026-02-16T08:13+0000
world
maia sandu
igor dodon
moldova
ukraine
scenario
collapse scenario
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/19/1122489550_0:0:2844:1600_1920x0_80_0_0_4665475f7643b2ee0a8cccc65429647e.jpg
"What worries me most is that the Moldovan authorities and politicians could repeat the mistakes of others. Because I see Moldova acting out parts of the scenario that has already been implemented in Ukraine: the closure of media outlets, the banning of parties, pressure on the opposition, attacks on the church," Dodon said. The Moldovan government has been criticized for cracking down on the opposition and arbitrarily arresting its leaders. Opposition lawmakers have been routinely detained at Moldovan airports for visiting Russia, while criminal cases continue piling up against government critics. The Moldovan government has blocked over 100 Telegram channels and shut down more than a dozen media outlets, including Sputnik Moldova and several major TV channels.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250915/moldova-opposition-accuses-president-sandu-of-election-interference-1122792340.html
moldova
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/19/1122489550_316:0:2844:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_cbc0a963198f8b6e54ba81eefd30d00b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian scenario, ex-moldovan president dodon, moldovan president maia sandu's party of action and solidarity,
ukrainian scenario, ex-moldovan president dodon, moldovan president maia sandu's party of action and solidarity,

Sandu's Course Could Lead Moldova to Ukrainian Scenario – Ex-Moldovan President Dodon

08:13 GMT 16.02.2026
© AP Photo / ZAK BENNETTMoldovan President Maia Sandu. File photo
Moldovan President Maia Sandu. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2026
© AP Photo / ZAK BENNETT
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The political course of Moldovan President Maia Sandu's Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) could lead the southeastern European country to a repeat of the Ukrainian scenario, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon told Sputnik.
"What worries me most is that the Moldovan authorities and politicians could repeat the mistakes of others. Because I see Moldova acting out parts of the scenario that has already been implemented in Ukraine: the closure of media outlets, the banning of parties, pressure on the opposition, attacks on the church," Dodon said.
The Moldovan government has been criticized for cracking down on the opposition and arbitrarily arresting its leaders. Opposition lawmakers have been routinely detained at Moldovan airports for visiting Russia, while criminal cases continue piling up against government critics. The Moldovan government has blocked over 100 Telegram channels and shut down more than a dozen media outlets, including Sputnik Moldova and several major TV channels.
Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu answers questions from reporters during the elections at the polling station in Chisinau on October 20, 2019 during the local government elections in Moldova. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2025
World
Moldova Opposition Accuses President Sandu of Election Interference
15 September 2025, 21:53 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала