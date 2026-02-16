https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/sandus-course-could-lead-moldova-to-ukrainian-scenario--ex-moldovan-president-dodon-1123640818.html

Sandu's Course Could Lead Moldova to Ukrainian Scenario – Ex-Moldovan President Dodon

Sandu's Course Could Lead Moldova to Ukrainian Scenario – Ex-Moldovan President Dodon

Sputnik International

The political course of Moldovan President Maia Sandu's Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) could lead the southeastern European country to a repeat of the Ukrainian scenario, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon told Sputnik.

2026-02-16T08:13+0000

2026-02-16T08:13+0000

2026-02-16T08:13+0000

world

maia sandu

igor dodon

moldova

ukraine

scenario

collapse scenario

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/19/1122489550_0:0:2844:1600_1920x0_80_0_0_4665475f7643b2ee0a8cccc65429647e.jpg

"What worries me most is that the Moldovan authorities and politicians could repeat the mistakes of others. Because I see Moldova acting out parts of the scenario that has already been implemented in Ukraine: the closure of media outlets, the banning of parties, pressure on the opposition, attacks on the church," Dodon said. The Moldovan government has been criticized for cracking down on the opposition and arbitrarily arresting its leaders. Opposition lawmakers have been routinely detained at Moldovan airports for visiting Russia, while criminal cases continue piling up against government critics. The Moldovan government has blocked over 100 Telegram channels and shut down more than a dozen media outlets, including Sputnik Moldova and several major TV channels.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250915/moldova-opposition-accuses-president-sandu-of-election-interference-1122792340.html

moldova

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian scenario, ex-moldovan president dodon, moldovan president maia sandu's party of action and solidarity,