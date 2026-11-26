https://sputnikglobe.com/20261126/trump-rutte-discuss-growth-of-investment-in-nato-defense-industry-1125146506.html
Trump, Rutte Discuss Growth of Investment in NATO Defense Industry
Trump, Rutte Discuss Growth of Investment in NATO Defense Industry
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discussed the importance of increasing investment in the defense industry of alliance members during their meeting at Mar-a-Lago, according to their joint statement released by the White House press pool.
2026-11-26T09:31+0000
2026-11-26T09:31+0000
2026-11-26T09:31+0000
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military & intelligence
mark rutte
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"Lastly, we talked about the importance of continuing to expand defense spending and investment in our industrial base, both in the United States and across NATO," the statement said. Rutte's visit to the United States comes amid discussions of US initiatives to settle the Ukrainian conflict. Earlier, Rutte said that several NATO countries, including the US, do not yet support Ukraine joining the alliance, and that issues of NATO military presence near Russia's borders must be decided exclusively by member states.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/trump-questions-nato-reliability-after-talks-with-rutte-1123963843.html
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military & intelligence, mark rutte, donald trump, nato
Trump, Rutte Discuss Growth of Investment in NATO Defense Industry
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discussed the importance of increasing investment in the defense industry of alliance members during their meeting at Mar-a-Lago, according to their joint statement released by the White House press pool.
"Lastly, we talked about the importance of continuing to expand defense spending and investment in our industrial base, both in the United States and across NATO," the statement said.
Rutte's visit to the United States comes amid discussions of US initiatives to settle the Ukrainian conflict. Earlier, Rutte said that several NATO countries, including the US, do not yet support Ukraine joining the alliance, and that issues of NATO military presence near Russia's borders must be decided exclusively by member states.