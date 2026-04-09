https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/trump-questions-nato-reliability-after-talks-with-rutte-1123963843.html

Trump Questions NATO Reliability After Talks With Rutte

Trump Questions NATO Reliability After Talks With Rutte

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said after the meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that the alliance will not help the United States if it needs assistance.

2026-04-09T05:21+0000

2026-04-09T05:21+0000

2026-04-09T05:21+0000

donald trump

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mark rutte

greenland

nato

allies

iran

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aggression

war of aggression

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“NATO wasn’t there when we needed them, and they won’t be there if we need them again,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.The statement comes as most NATO allies have refused to participate in the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.Trump also hinted at Greenland in his statement, reviving his long-stated desire to annex the island.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/trump-says-considering-withdrawing-us-from-nato-as-it-refused-to-help-with-iran-conflict-1123928348.html

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