https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/trump-questions-nato-reliability-after-talks-with-rutte-1123963843.html
Trump Questions NATO Reliability After Talks With Rutte
Trump Questions NATO Reliability After Talks With Rutte
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said after the meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that the alliance will not help the United States if it needs assistance.
2026-04-09T05:21+0000
2026-04-09T05:21+0000
2026-04-09T05:21+0000
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“NATO wasn’t there when we needed them, and they won’t be there if we need them again,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.The statement comes as most NATO allies have refused to participate in the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.Trump also hinted at Greenland in his statement, reviving his long-stated desire to annex the island.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/trump-says-considering-withdrawing-us-from-nato-as-it-refused-to-help-with-iran-conflict-1123928348.html
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Trump Questions NATO Reliability After Talks With Rutte
US President Donald Trump said after the meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that the alliance will not help the United States if it needs assistance.
“NATO wasn’t there when we needed them
, and they won’t be there if we need them again,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The statement comes as most NATO allies have refused to participate in the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.
Trump also hinted at Greenland in his statement, reviving his long-stated desire to annex the island
.