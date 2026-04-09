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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/trump-questions-nato-reliability-after-talks-with-rutte-1123963843.html
Trump Questions NATO Reliability After Talks With Rutte
Trump Questions NATO Reliability After Talks With Rutte
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said after the meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that the alliance will not help the United States if it needs assistance.
2026-04-09T05:21+0000
2026-04-09T05:21+0000
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“NATO wasn’t there when we needed them, and they won’t be there if we need them again,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.The statement comes as most NATO allies have refused to participate in the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.Trump also hinted at Greenland in his statement, reviving his long-stated desire to annex the island.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/trump-says-considering-withdrawing-us-from-nato-as-it-refused-to-help-with-iran-conflict-1123928348.html
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Trump Questions NATO Reliability After Talks With Rutte

05:21 GMT 09.04.2026
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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US President Donald Trump said after the meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that the alliance will not help the United States if it needs assistance.
“NATO wasn’t there when we needed them, and they won’t be there if we need them again,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The statement comes as most NATO allies have refused to participate in the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.
Trump also hinted at Greenland in his statement, reviving his long-stated desire to annex the island.
President Donald Trump gestures during a press conference after the plenary session at the NATO summit in The Hague - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Eyeing US Exit from NATO After Bloc Declines to Assist in Iran Conflict
1 April, 09:25 GMT
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