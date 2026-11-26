https://sputnikglobe.com/20261126/ukraines-attempt-to-expand-geography-of-conflict-potentially-very-dangerous---kremlin-1125148365.html

Kremlin Issues Stark Warning Over Ukraine's Dangerous Push to Widen Geography of Conflict

Kremlin Issues Stark Warning Over Ukraine's Dangerous Push to Widen Geography of Conflict

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's attempts to expand the geography of the conflict are potentially very dangerous, no one would want this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry... 26.11.2026, Sputnik International

2026-11-26T10:09+0000

2026-11-26T10:09+0000

2026-11-26T10:18+0000

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On Ukraine"Of course, no one would want to expand the geography, and this is a potentially very dangerous action by the Kiev regime," Peskov told reporters. Ukraine's terrorist activity in the Mediterranean Sea and the Baltic cannot but cause concern to coastal countries, including NATO members, the spokesman said. Peskov also noted, speaking about statements by US President Donald Trump not to allow the conflict in Ukraine to expand, that Kiev's attempts to do so were apparently meant. "As for the expansion of the conflict in Ukraine, it seems that the Kiev regime is trying to expand the geography of this conflict," Peskov explained.Russia expects that the work on the lists for the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine will be completed soon, Peskov said.The special services of Ukraine and Russia, with the participation of the ombudspeople of the two countries, are working on the lists for the exchange of prisoners, the spokesman added.On EU Financing UkraineThe European Union, discussing the costs of supporting Ukraine, is going to allocate another large sum of money for war, not for peace, Peskov said.The EU summit will be held on November 26-27. The leaders will discuss the budget for seven years, including the planned discussion of financing assistance to Ukraine.The consequences of the EU financing of Ukraine for the peace process will not be very good, the official said, adding that Kiev, incited by Europe, is less inclined to the peace process and is more determined to continue the war to the detriment of the interests of the citizens of Ukraine and the EU."Citizens of France, Italy, and Germany will have less money in their wallets, they will get less," Peskov added.On Putin's Foreign ContactsRussian President Vladimir Putin has not yet decided on a trip to the United States for the G20 summit, Peskov said.The G20 summit will be held in Miami on December 14-15."The decision to attend the G20 summit in Miami has not yet been made by the president," Peskov told reporters.Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have businesslike, pragmatic and friendly relations, which helps them discuss the most difficult problems, Peskov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261125/deployment-of-foreign-military-in-ukraine-absolutely-unacceptable-for-russia---kremlin-1125142692.html

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