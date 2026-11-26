https://sputnikglobe.com/20261126/ukraines-attempt-to-expand-geography-of-conflict-potentially-very-dangerous---kremlin-1125148365.html
Kremlin Issues Stark Warning Over Ukraine's Dangerous Push to Widen Geography of Conflict
Kremlin Issues Stark Warning Over Ukraine's Dangerous Push to Widen Geography of Conflict
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's attempts to expand the geography of the conflict are potentially very dangerous, no one would want this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry... 26.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-26T10:09+0000
2026-11-26T10:09+0000
2026-11-26T10:18+0000
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On Ukraine"Of course, no one would want to expand the geography, and this is a potentially very dangerous action by the Kiev regime," Peskov told reporters. Ukraine's terrorist activity in the Mediterranean Sea and the Baltic cannot but cause concern to coastal countries, including NATO members, the spokesman said. Peskov also noted, speaking about statements by US President Donald Trump not to allow the conflict in Ukraine to expand, that Kiev's attempts to do so were apparently meant. "As for the expansion of the conflict in Ukraine, it seems that the Kiev regime is trying to expand the geography of this conflict," Peskov explained.Russia expects that the work on the lists for the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine will be completed soon, Peskov said.The special services of Ukraine and Russia, with the participation of the ombudspeople of the two countries, are working on the lists for the exchange of prisoners, the spokesman added.On EU Financing UkraineThe European Union, discussing the costs of supporting Ukraine, is going to allocate another large sum of money for war, not for peace, Peskov said.The EU summit will be held on November 26-27. The leaders will discuss the budget for seven years, including the planned discussion of financing assistance to Ukraine.The consequences of the EU financing of Ukraine for the peace process will not be very good, the official said, adding that Kiev, incited by Europe, is less inclined to the peace process and is more determined to continue the war to the detriment of the interests of the citizens of Ukraine and the EU."Citizens of France, Italy, and Germany will have less money in their wallets, they will get less," Peskov added.On Putin's Foreign ContactsRussian President Vladimir Putin has not yet decided on a trip to the United States for the G20 summit, Peskov said.The G20 summit will be held in Miami on December 14-15."The decision to attend the G20 summit in Miami has not yet been made by the president," Peskov told reporters.Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have businesslike, pragmatic and friendly relations, which helps them discuss the most difficult problems, Peskov said.
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Kremlin Issues Stark Warning Over Ukraine's Dangerous Push to Widen Geography of Conflict
10:09 GMT 26.11.2026 (Updated: 10:18 GMT 26.11.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's attempts to expand the geography of the conflict are potentially very dangerous, no one would want this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"Of course, no one would want to expand the geography, and this is a potentially very dangerous action by the Kiev regime," Peskov told reporters.
Ukraine's terrorist activity in the Mediterranean Sea and the Baltic cannot but cause concern to coastal countries, including NATO members, the spokesman said.
Peskov also noted, speaking about statements by US President Donald Trump not to allow the conflict in Ukraine to expand, that Kiev's attempts to do so were apparently meant.
"As for the expansion of the conflict in Ukraine, it seems that the Kiev regime is trying to expand the geography of this conflict," Peskov explained.
Russia expects that the work on the lists for the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine will be completed soon, Peskov said.
"Indeed, we expect this work to be completed soon. And then this really big exchange can take place. For now, I will avoid any other specifics," Peskov told reporters.
The special services of Ukraine and Russia, with the participation of the ombudspeople of the two countries, are working on the lists for the exchange of prisoners, the spokesman added.
The European Union, discussing the costs of supporting Ukraine, is going to allocate another large sum of money for war, not for peace, Peskov said.
The EU summit will be held on November 26-27. The leaders will discuss the budget for seven years, including the planned discussion of financing assistance to Ukraine.
"The European Union is going to allocate another large sum of money for the war. This is not a sum of money for peace," Peskov told reporters.
The consequences of the EU financing of Ukraine for the peace process will not be very good, the official said, adding that Kiev, incited by Europe, is less inclined to the peace process and is more determined to continue the war to the detriment of the interests of the citizens of Ukraine and the EU.
"Citizens of France, Italy, and Germany will have less money in their wallets, they will get less," Peskov added.
On Putin's Foreign Contacts
Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet decided on a trip to the United States for the G20 summit, Peskov said.
The G20 summit will be held in Miami on December 14-15.
"The decision to attend the G20 summit in Miami has not yet been made by the president," Peskov told reporters.
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have businesslike, pragmatic and friendly relations, which helps them discuss the most difficult problems, Peskov said.
"The fact that President Putin has very businesslike, pragmatic and even friendly relations with President Trump is indeed true. This helps them to discuss the most difficult issues where there are a lot of disagreements, but at the same time there are certain points where the vision of the two heads of state coincides," Peskov told reporters.