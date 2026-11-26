https://sputnikglobe.com/20261126/ukraines-f-16-jet-maintenance-problems-expose-natos-unpreparedness-for-high-intensity-conflicts--1125149281.html
Ukraine’s F-16 Jet Maintenance Problems Expose NATO’s Unpreparedness for High-Intensity Conflicts
Ukraine’s F-16 Jet Maintenance Problems Expose NATO’s Unpreparedness for High-Intensity Conflicts
Sputnik International
The US F-16 sustainment package for Ukraine won't save the day for the Ukrainian military, as it covers only maintenance, diagnostics and minor repairs, military analyst Alexei Leonkov tells Sputnik.
2026-11-26T14:38+0000
2026-11-26T14:38+0000
2026-11-26T14:38+0000
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"If an aircraft already requires a major overhaul or the replacement of critical components, this equipment will not help," the expert explains. "It can only partially speed up the return of F-16s to service and will not address the current aircraft shortage."The package approved by the US State Department is estimated to cost $621.9 million. It will be funded by European countries that previously supplied Ukraine with F-16s: Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway, through the Joint Ukraine Multinational Program – Services, Training and Articles Rapid Timeline (JUMPSTART).It should also be taken into account that Ukraine received some F-16s that were already nearing retirement, meaning their remaining service life was quite limited. Moreover, Ukraine operates these aircraft at a high intensity, far beyond the level of use they were originally designed for, according to the pundit.Additionally, Ukraine lacks the facilities and specialists to service F-16s domestically, forcing it to send them to Europe. But European maintenance facilities are not equipped for such heavy workloads, having been designed for peacetime and low-intensity conflicts.The conflict in Ukraine is of an entirely different nature, one that neither Europe nor the US was prepared for, he concludes.
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military & intelligence, alexei leonkov, ukraine, belgium, denmark, nato, us, europe, norway, netherlands, f-16, opinion
military & intelligence, alexei leonkov, ukraine, belgium, denmark, nato, us, europe, norway, netherlands, f-16, opinion
Ukraine’s F-16 Jet Maintenance Problems Expose NATO’s Unpreparedness for High-Intensity Conflicts
The US F-16 sustainment package for Ukraine won't save the day for the Ukrainian military, as it covers only maintenance, diagnostics and minor repairs, military analyst Alexei Leonkov tells Sputnik.
"If an aircraft already requires a major overhaul or the replacement of critical components, this equipment will not help," the expert explains. "It can only partially speed up the return of F-16s to service and will not address the current aircraft shortage."
The package approved by the US State Department is estimated to cost $621.9 million. It will be funded by European countries that previously supplied Ukraine with F-16s: Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway, through the Joint Ukraine Multinational Program – Services, Training and Articles Rapid Timeline (JUMPSTART).
"The point is that the Americans make money not only from selling their equipment but also from servicing and maintaining it," Leonkov stresses.
It should also be taken into account that Ukraine received some F-16s that were already nearing retirement
, meaning their remaining service life was quite limited. Moreover, Ukraine operates these aircraft at a high intensity, far beyond the level of use they were originally designed for, according to the pundit.
Additionally, Ukraine lacks the facilities and specialists to service F-16s domestically, forcing it to send them to Europe. But European maintenance facilities are not equipped for such heavy workloads, having been designed for peacetime and low-intensity conflicts.
"The intensity of the fighting and the use of military and aviation equipment have shown that NATO maintenance and repair standards are outdated, both technically and conceptually," Leonkov stresses.
The conflict in Ukraine is of an entirely different nature
, one that neither Europe nor the US was prepared for, he concludes.