https://sputnikglobe.com/20261126/us-understands-that-necessary-to-address-root-causes-of-ukraine-conflict---lavrov-1125148920.html

US Understands That Necessary to Address Root Causes of Ukraine Conflict - Lavrov

US Understands That Necessary to Address Root Causes of Ukraine Conflict - Lavrov

Sputnik International

The United States is conducting a dialogue on Ukraine with the understanding that it is necessary to address the root causes of the conflict, which are threats to Russia's security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

2026-11-26T13:54+0000

2026-11-26T13:54+0000

2026-11-26T13:54+0000

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"The United States ... is conducting a dialogue on Ukrainian affairs with the understanding that it is necessary to address its root causes, which are threats to Russia's security right on our borders and the preparation of all sorts of provocations, including those perpetrated by the Kiev regime," Lavrov said. The US demonstrates political maturity, which Europe has long lacked and showed interest in maintaining contacts with Russia after US President Donald Trump came to power, Lavrov added.Russia is open to dialogue with everyone on Ukraine, but this dialogue must be between decent people and in a mannered manner, Sergey Lavrov said.Ukraine seeks to scale up the conflict and spread it to sea areas, Lavrov said, adding that Vladimir Zelensky is trying to provoke a clash between Russia and NATO, escalate the conflict, and ultimately torpedo negotiations.The West would still have found a way not to pursue equal cooperation with Russia even if there were no conflict with Ukraine, Sergey Lavrov said.Europe demands to join the negotiations on Ukraine, simultaneously denying the need for a long-term settlement, Lavrov added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261121/west-keeps-russophobic-fervor-in-ukraine-hot---lavrov-1125126684.html

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