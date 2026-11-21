https://sputnikglobe.com/20261121/west-keeps-russophobic-fervor-in-ukraine-hot---lavrov-1125126684.html
West Keeps Russophobic Fervor in Ukraine Hot - Lavrov
West Keeps Russophobic Fervor in Ukraine Hot - Lavrov
Sputnik International
The West is keeping Russophobic fervor in Ukraine hot in every possible way, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
2026-11-21T09:03+0000
2026-11-21T09:03+0000
2026-11-21T09:03+0000
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The Russian foreign minister said this in Emir Kusturica's documentary "Our Baptism: The Primate," dedicated to the 80th birthday of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia. Patriarch Kirill marks his 80th birthday on November 20. Following the death of Patriarch Alexy II in December 2008, Metropolitan Kirill of Smolensk and Kaliningrad was elected Locum Tenens of the Patriarchal Throne. On January 27, 2009, the Local Council elected Metropolitan Kirill as the 16th Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia. On February 1, 2009, the new primate was enthroned.
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sergey lavrov, emir kusturica, russia, ukraine, ukrainian orthodox church (uoc), russophobia
sergey lavrov, emir kusturica, russia, ukraine, ukrainian orthodox church (uoc), russophobia
West Keeps Russophobic Fervor in Ukraine Hot - Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West is keeping Russophobic fervor in Ukraine hot in every possible way, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
The Russian foreign minister said this in Emir Kusturica's documentary "Our Baptism: The Primate," dedicated to the 80th birthday of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.
"This Russophobic fervor, which the West is keeping hot in every possible way, is very important to defeat," Lavrov said, commenting on the Kiev regime's attempts to eradicate the Russian language and on the persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
Patriarch Kirill marks his 80th birthday on November 20. Following the death of Patriarch Alexy II in December 2008, Metropolitan Kirill of Smolensk and Kaliningrad was elected Locum Tenens of the Patriarchal Throne. On January 27, 2009, the Local Council elected Metropolitan Kirill as the 16th Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia. On February 1, 2009, the new primate was enthroned.