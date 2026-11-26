https://sputnikglobe.com/20261126/venezuela-agrees-with-siemens-on-restoring-energy-infrastructure-1125148225.html
Venezuela Agrees With Siemens on Restoring Energy Infrastructure
Venezuela Agrees With Siemens on Restoring Energy Infrastructure
Sputnik International
Venezuela concluded strategic agreements with the German company Siemens Energy to restore the national electric power grid and the energy infrastructure of the oil sector, the country's acting president Delcy Rodriguez said.
2026-11-26T10:07+0000
2026-11-26T10:07+0000
2026-11-26T10:07+0000
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"We signed and formalized the start of the implementation of the agreements in order to get to work... We will restore the national electric power grid, and I know that we will succeed," Rodriguez said during a signing ceremony broadcast by the VTV television channel. The agreements provide for cooperation between the state oil company PDVSA and Siemens Energy in restoring the electric power infrastructure of the oil sector, as well as interaction between the German company and Venezuela's Ministry of Electric Power as part of the rehabilitation and maintenance of the national power grid. According to Rodriguez, the agreements assume an immediate start of practical work, since relevant Venezuelan agencies and enterprises have already identified the necessary equipment and components to restore the infrastructure. She said Venezuela had been unable to receive certain Siemens components, equipment and spare parts for more than a decade due to sanctions restrictions. The signing of the agreements, she said, was the result of diplomatic dialogue with Germany and Europe. Rodriguez stressed that restoring the electric power system is of key importance for implementing the country's economic plans, including developing the oil industry, increasing the efficiency of gas use and restoring the ability of oil enterprises to supply their own power. Siemens Energy President and Chief Executive Officer Christian Bruch participated in the ceremony. On the Venezuelan side, the documents were signed by Electric Power Minister Rolando Alcala and PDVSA head Hector Obregon. Representatives of the management of the state power corporation Corpoelec and relevant agencies also attended.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/us-venezuela-sign-agreement-to-resume-deepen-defense-partnership---hegseth-1125099554.html
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venezuela, delcy rodriguez, germany, siemens
Venezuela Agrees With Siemens on Restoring Energy Infrastructure
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuela concluded strategic agreements with the German company Siemens Energy to restore the national electric power grid and the energy infrastructure of the oil sector, the country's acting president Delcy Rodriguez said.
"We signed and formalized the start of the implementation of the agreements in order to get to work... We will restore the national electric power grid, and I know that we will succeed," Rodriguez said during a signing ceremony broadcast by the VTV television channel.
The agreements provide for cooperation between the state oil company PDVSA and Siemens Energy in restoring the electric power infrastructure of the oil sector, as well as interaction between the German company and Venezuela's Ministry of Electric Power as part of the rehabilitation and maintenance of the national power grid.
According to Rodriguez, the agreements assume an immediate start of practical work, since relevant Venezuelan agencies and enterprises have already identified the necessary equipment and components to restore the infrastructure.
She said Venezuela had been unable to receive certain Siemens components, equipment and spare parts for more than a decade due to sanctions restrictions. The signing of the agreements, she said, was the result of diplomatic dialogue with Germany and Europe.
Rodriguez stressed that restoring the electric power system is of key importance for implementing the country's economic plans, including developing the oil industry, increasing the efficiency of gas use and restoring the ability of oil enterprises to supply their own power.
Siemens Energy President and Chief Executive Officer Christian Bruch participated in the ceremony. On the Venezuelan side, the documents were signed by Electric Power Minister Rolando Alcala and PDVSA head Hector Obregon. Representatives of the management of the state power corporation Corpoelec and relevant agencies also attended.