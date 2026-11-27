https://sputnikglobe.com/20261127/akkuyu-nuclear-power-plant-commissioning-to-begin-in-december-novak-1125152735.html
Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant Commissioning to Begin in December - Novak
Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant Commissioning to Begin in December - Novak
Sputnik International
The commissioning of the first unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Turkey, being built by Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, is expected to begin in December, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.
2026-11-27T13:18+0000
2026-11-27T13:18+0000
2026-11-27T13:18+0000
world
turkiye
alexander novak
rosatom
akkuyu npp
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1b/1109872322_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9254431c269c6c0558e0808c114c6d1c.jpg
"The flagship project to build the Akkuyu NPP is underway. Work is ongoing on all four units. The commissioning of the first unit is expected to begin this December," Novak told reporters. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said in mid-November the first unit’s load of nuclear fuel was expected in December, with the plant anticipated to supply its first electricity to the power system in January-February. Akkuyu, Turkiye’s first nuclear power plant, is designed to comprise four Russian-built reactors, each with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts. It is the first nuclear power project in the world to be implemented under a build-own-operate model.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/turkiyes-akkuyu-nuclear-power-plant-poised-for-physical-start-up---ceo-1125052595.html
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1b/1109872322_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ad1255067d97f690b36df7ec8ab2b044.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
turkiye, alexander novak, rosatom, akkuyu npp
turkiye, alexander novak, rosatom, akkuyu npp
Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant Commissioning to Begin in December - Novak
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The commissioning of the first unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Turkiye, being built by Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, is expected to begin in December, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.
"The flagship project to build the Akkuyu NPP is underway. Work is ongoing on all four units. The commissioning of the first unit is expected to begin this December," Novak told reporters.
Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said in mid-November the first unit’s load of nuclear fuel was expected in December, with the plant anticipated to supply its first electricity to the power system in January-February.
Akkuyu, Turkiye’s first nuclear power plant, is designed to comprise four Russian-built reactors, each with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts. It is the first nuclear power project in the world to be implemented under a build-own-operate model.