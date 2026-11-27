https://sputnikglobe.com/20261127/amount-of-cash-in-circulation-in-uk-up-by-nearly-2bln-amid-crisis-warnings-reports-1125153782.html
Amount of Cash in Circulation in UK Up by Nearly $2Bln Amid Crisis Warnings – Reports
Amount of Cash in Circulation in UK Up by Nearly $2Bln Amid Crisis Warnings – Reports
Sputnik International
The amount of cash circulating in the United Kingdom has increased by almost $2 billion after the government launched a campaign to prepare the nation for emergencies, such as severe weather or conflict, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
2026-11-27T18:33+0000
2026-11-27T18:33+0000
2026-11-27T18:33+0000
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The volume of cash in circulation increased by 1.5 billion pounds ($2 billion) since October 22, when Security Minister Dan Jarvis urged people to stock up on three days' worth of essential items, the report said. In October, the government launched the Be Ready campaign, advising every household to keep a three-day supply of essentials at home, including water, food, cash, a radio, and a flashlight. Over the past five weeks, the increase in cash in circulation above the normal seasonal level amounted to 700 million pounds ($918 million), meaning cash withdrawals were roughly double the levels of the same period in the previous three years. The total volume of cash in circulation grew by 1.5% over this period, the largest increase since 2014. The only period in the 21st century when UK citizens withdrew more cash was recorded during the financial crisis in October-November 2009.
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Amount of Cash in Circulation in UK Up by Nearly $2Bln Amid Crisis Warnings – Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The amount of cash circulating in the United Kingdom has increased by almost $2 billion after the government launched a campaign to prepare the nation for emergencies, such as severe weather or conflict, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
The volume of cash in circulation increased by 1.5 billion pounds ($2 billion) since October 22, when Security Minister Dan Jarvis urged people to stock up on three days' worth of essential items, the report said.
In October, the government launched the Be Ready campaign, advising every household to keep a three-day supply of essentials at home, including water, food, cash, a radio, and a flashlight.
Over the past five weeks, the increase in cash in circulation above the normal seasonal level amounted to 700 million pounds ($918 million), meaning cash withdrawals were roughly double the levels of the same period in the previous three years. The total volume of cash in circulation grew by 1.5% over this period, the largest increase since 2014.
The only period in the 21st century when UK citizens withdrew more cash was recorded during the financial crisis in October-November 2009.