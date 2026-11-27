https://sputnikglobe.com/20261127/belarusian-president-begins-tour-of-persian-gulf-southeast-asia-office-1125153895.html
Belarusian President Begins Tour of Persian Gulf, Southeast Asia - Office
Belarusian President Begins Tour of Persian Gulf, Southeast Asia - Office
Sputnik International
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko began a tour of the Persian Gulf and Southeast Asia on Friday with a visit to Oman, his office said.
2026-11-27T18:37+0000
2026-11-27T18:37+0000
2026-11-27T18:37+0000
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"Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has embarked on a major tour of the Persian Gulf and Southeast Asia," the statement read. The Belarusian Board No. 1 landed in the Omani capital of Muscat where Lukashenko was met by Oman Investment Agency President Abdulsalam Mohammed Al-Murshidi. Among the countries the head of state will visit is Belarus’ strategic partner Vietnam, "one of the key and active members of ASEAN." "In Hanoi, Aleksandr Lukashenko will hold official talks, the main goal of which is to develop and strengthen bilateral cooperation," the office added. Lukashenko will also have a busy working program in the United Arab Emirates, with which Belarus is connected by serious partnerships and long-standing friendly relations. In addition to the bilateral high-level agenda, the president will take part in the UN Conference in Abu Dhabi and hold a number of meetings.
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alexander lukashenko, oman, persian gulf, southeast asia, tour
alexander lukashenko, oman, persian gulf, southeast asia, tour
Belarusian President Begins Tour of Persian Gulf, Southeast Asia - Office
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko began a tour of the Persian Gulf and Southeast Asia on Friday with a visit to Oman, his office said.
"Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has embarked on a major tour of the Persian Gulf and Southeast Asia," the statement read.
The Belarusian Board No. 1 landed in the Omani capital of Muscat where Lukashenko was met by Oman Investment Agency President Abdulsalam Mohammed Al-Murshidi.
"During the Belarusian President’s current visit to Oman, the two sides will review how the agreements reached at previous top-level meetings are being carried out, including the instructions given to build on last year's mutual visits by Aleksandr Lukashenko to Oman and by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said to Belarus," the office stated.
Among the countries the head of state will visit is Belarus’ strategic partner Vietnam, "one of the key and active members of ASEAN."
"In Hanoi, Aleksandr Lukashenko will hold official talks, the main goal of which is to develop and strengthen bilateral cooperation," the office added.
Lukashenko will also have a busy working program in the United Arab Emirates, with which Belarus is connected by serious partnerships and long-standing friendly relations. In addition to the bilateral high-level agenda, the president will take part in the UN Conference in Abu Dhabi and hold a number of meetings.