https://sputnikglobe.com/20261127/brent-crude-for-january-delivery-above-97-per-barrel-since-november-13-trading-data-1125152180.html
Brent Crude for January Delivery Above $97 Per Barrel Since November 13 - Trading Data
Brent Crude for January Delivery Above $97 Per Barrel Since November 13 - Trading Data
Sputnik International
Global oil prices are rising on Friday, with the price of a barrel of Brent crude for January delivery climbing above $97 for the first time since November, according to trading data.
2026-11-27T12:26+0000
2026-11-27T12:26+0000
2026-11-27T12:26+0000
world
brent
oil prices
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/107914/25/1079142547_0:260:2500:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_3b2a37542c38d3b963e834fe43ef3b1f.jpg
As of 05:31 GMT, the price of January Brent crude futures was up 0.51% from the previous close, reaching $97.07 per barrel, the first time it has surpassed the $97 mark since November 13. Meanwhile, January futures for WTI crude were up 1.46%, reaching $86.16 per barrel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/prolonged-strait-of-hormuz-crisis-could-push-oil-prices-higher---russian-deputy-pm-1124895714.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/107914/25/1079142547_179:0:2400:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_c95eaa8f67a1431edc797fd8737d5735.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
brent, oil prices
Brent Crude for January Delivery Above $97 Per Barrel Since November 13 - Trading Data
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Global oil prices are rising on Friday, with the price of a barrel of Brent crude for January delivery climbing above $97 for the first time since November, according to trading data.
As of 05:31 GMT, the price of January Brent crude futures was up 0.51% from the previous close, reaching $97.07 per barrel, the first time it has surpassed the $97 mark since November 13.
Meanwhile, January futures for WTI crude were up 1.46%, reaching $86.16 per barrel.