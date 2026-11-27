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Entire Trump Team Committed to Peace Process in Talks on Ukraine - Russia's Dmitriev
Entire Trump Team Committed to Peace Process in Talks on Ukraine - Russia's Dmitriev
Sputnik International
The entire team of US President Donald Trump is committed to the peace process in the negotiations on Ukraine, American representatives are trying to find solutions to resolve the conflict, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev said on Friday.
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"President Trump's entire team — and this is what Russian President [Vladimir Putin] often says — they are committed to peace, to peaceful processes. Therefore, both [US special envoys] Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are peacemakers, people who are trying to solve and find this peaceful solution," Dmitriev told reporters. Commenting on meetings with Kushner and Witkoff, Dmitriev said that dialogue between Russia and the US continues and the countries' representatives are in constant contact.Russia sees the interest of the United States, China and other countries in joint projects in the field of AI, Dmitriev added.Russia has the cheapest energy for the development of AI, which gives it a competitive advantage over other countries, Dmitriev said."Our electricity is now one of the cheapest in the world. There is an opportunity to make our electricity three, four, five times cheaper for data centers than in other countries," Dmitriev explained.
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Entire Trump Team Committed to Peace Process in Talks on Ukraine - Russia's Dmitriev
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The entire team of US President Donald Trump is committed to the peace process in the negotiations on Ukraine, American representatives are trying to find solutions to resolve the conflict, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev said on Friday.
"President Trump's entire team — and this is what Russian President [Vladimir Putin] often says — they are committed to peace, to peaceful processes. Therefore, both [US special envoys] Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are peacemakers, people who are trying to solve and find this peaceful solution," Dmitriev told reporters.
Commenting on meetings with Kushner and Witkoff, Dmitriev said that dialogue between Russia and the US continues and the countries' representatives are in constant contact.
Russia sees the interest of the United States, China and other countries in joint projects in the field of AI, Dmitriev added.
"We see the interest of both Chinese colleagues and even US colleagues in developing joint projects, including in the field of data centers," Dmitriev told reporters.
Russia has the cheapest energy for the development of AI, which gives it a competitive advantage over other countries, Dmitriev said.
"Our electricity is now one of the cheapest in the world. There is an opportunity to make our electricity three, four, five times cheaper for data centers than in other countries," Dmitriev explained.