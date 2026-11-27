https://sputnikglobe.com/20261127/trump-says-it-takes-2-to-tango-on-ukraine-settlement-1125152279.html
Trump Says 'It Takes 2 to Tango' on Ukraine Settlement
Trump Says 'It Takes 2 to Tango' on Ukraine Settlement
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump, speaking about a settlement to the conflict in Ukraine, has said that "it takes two to tango."
2026-11-27T12:31+0000
2026-11-27T12:31+0000
2026-11-27T12:31+0000
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Earlier in November, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia remains open, at all levels, to contacts on a settlement in Ukraine, with European parties as well. "It takes two to tango," Trump said at an Thanksgiving event in Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, referring to the resolution of the Ukraine conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that Russia wishes to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible through a peaceful settlement, but sees no similar willingness on the part of the Kiev regime. On November 10-11, delegations from Russia, the US and Ukraine held talks in Abu Dhabi. Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation, said that the architecture of European security was the central topic on the meeting agenda.
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Trump Says 'It Takes 2 to Tango' on Ukraine Settlement
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump, speaking about a settlement to the conflict in Ukraine, has said that "it takes two to tango."
Earlier in November, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia remains open, at all levels, to contacts on a settlement in Ukraine, with European parties as well.
"It takes two to tango," Trump said at an Thanksgiving event in Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, referring to the resolution of the Ukraine conflict.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that Russia wishes to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible through a peaceful settlement, but sees no similar willingness on the part of the Kiev regime.
On November 10-11, delegations from Russia, the US and Ukraine held talks in Abu Dhabi. Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation, said that the architecture of European security was the central topic on the meeting agenda.