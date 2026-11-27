https://sputnikglobe.com/20261127/eu-gas-prices-to-continue-rising-after-russian-lng-phase-out-takes-effect-gazprom-1125154026.html
EU Gas Prices to Continue Rising After Russian LNG Phase-Out Takes Effect - Gazprom
EU Gas Prices to Continue Rising After Russian LNG Phase-Out Takes Effect - Gazprom
Sputnik International
Natural gas prices in Europe will continue to rise once the phase-out of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) takes effect in January, Gazprom department deputy head and division chief Kirill Polous said on Friday.
2026-11-27T18:40+0000
2026-11-27T18:40+0000
2026-11-27T18:40+0000
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"Europe plans to completely phase out Russian LNG starting January 1, 2027. It is worth noting that this is currently the second-largest source of LNG exports to the region. Therefore, it is highly likely that natural gas prices will continue to climb as soon as this decision comes into force," Polous said at the international forum Gas of Russia 2026. He said that "ill-conceived decisions" by European regulators and policymakers had led to high natural gas prices affecting not only Europe but also the Asia-Pacific region. Cumulative gas consumption in Europe has dropped by 90 billion cubic meters over the four years, while the US share of European LNG imports has increased to 60%. Energy prices hit 90 euros per MWh (1,000 dollars per 1,000 cubic meters) ahead of the heating season. "In short, we are witnessing a new standard of 'European gas beauty', one that differs significantly from traditional standards," he said, referring to the 90-60-90 beauty standard. In January, the EU Council approved a regulation on the phase-out of imports of Russian LNG and pipeline gas. The ban on LNG imports under short-term contracts will take effect on April 25, 2026, while the ban for long-term contracts will begin on January 1, 2027. For pipeline gas, the ban will apply to short-term contracts starting June 17, 2026, and to long-term contracts starting November 1, 2027.
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EU Gas Prices to Continue Rising After Russian LNG Phase-Out Takes Effect - Gazprom
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Natural gas prices in Europe will continue to rise once the phase-out of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) takes effect in January, Gazprom department deputy head and division chief Kirill Polous said on Friday.
"Europe plans to completely phase out Russian LNG starting January 1, 2027. It is worth noting that this is currently the second-largest source of LNG exports to the region. Therefore, it is highly likely that natural gas prices will continue to climb as soon as this decision comes into force," Polous said at the international forum Gas of Russia 2026.
He said that "ill-conceived decisions" by European regulators and policymakers had led to high natural gas prices affecting not only Europe but also the Asia-Pacific region.
Cumulative gas consumption in Europe has dropped by 90 billion cubic meters over the four years, while the US share of European LNG imports has increased to 60%. Energy prices hit 90 euros per MWh (1,000 dollars per 1,000 cubic meters) ahead of the heating season.
"In short, we are witnessing a new standard of 'European gas beauty', one that differs significantly from traditional standards," he said, referring to the 90-60-90 beauty standard.
In January, the EU Council approved a regulation on the phase-out of imports of Russian LNG and pipeline gas. The ban on LNG imports under short-term contracts will take effect on April 25, 2026, while the ban for long-term contracts will begin on January 1, 2027. For pipeline gas, the ban will apply to short-term contracts starting June 17, 2026, and to long-term contracts starting November 1, 2027.