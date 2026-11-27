https://sputnikglobe.com/20261127/eu-preparing-tens-of-billions-in-military-loans-to-reduce-dependence-on-us-reports-1125151668.html
EU Preparing Tens of Billions in Military Loans to Reduce Dependence on US - Reports
EU Preparing Tens of Billions in Military Loans to Reduce Dependence on US - Reports
Sputnik International
The European Union is preparing new loans and grants worth tens of billions of euros to acquire its own military capabilities and reduce its reliance on the United States in the defense sector, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources briefed on the matter.
2026-11-27T11:52+0000
2026-11-27T11:52+0000
2026-11-27T11:52+0000
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military & intelligence
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According to the agency's sources, the new financing program would follow the already launched SAFE initiative and would focus on creating technical and logistical capabilities for large-scale conflicts. The size of the program is yet to be determined. It is scheduled to start in the second half of 2027 and would be financed through borrowed funds and the next seven-year EU budget. The final configuration will reportedly depend on consultations with EU and NATO countries to determine their defense needs, while also taking into account US military capabilities on the continent. The SAFE program, launched in May 2025, provides up to 150 billion euros ($165 billion) in preferential long-term loans for joint procurement of military equipment and to strengthen the EU's defense-industrial base. In recent years, Russia has raised the alarm over the unprecedented NATO buildup along its western borders. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly reiterated that Russia is open to an equal-footed dialogue with NATO and expects the West to abandon its policy of militarizing the continent.
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military & intelligence, european union (eu), military, loans
military & intelligence, european union (eu), military, loans
EU Preparing Tens of Billions in Military Loans to Reduce Dependence on US - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union is preparing new loans and grants worth tens of billions of euros to acquire its own military capabilities and reduce its reliance on the United States in the defense sector, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources briefed on the matter.
According to the agency's sources, the new financing program would follow the already launched SAFE initiative and would focus on creating technical and logistical capabilities for large-scale conflicts. The size of the program is yet to be determined. It is scheduled to start in the second half of 2027 and would be financed through borrowed funds and the next seven-year EU budget.
The final configuration will reportedly depend on consultations with EU and NATO countries to determine their defense needs, while also taking into account US military capabilities on the continent.
The SAFE program, launched in May 2025, provides up to 150 billion euros ($165 billion) in preferential long-term loans for joint procurement of military equipment and to strengthen the EU's defense-industrial base.
In recent years, Russia has raised the alarm over the unprecedented NATO buildup along its western borders. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly reiterated that Russia is open to an equal-footed dialogue with NATO and expects the West to abandon its policy of militarizing the continent.