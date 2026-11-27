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EU Summit Marked by Heated Debate, Ends Without Agreement - Czech Prime Minister
EU Summit Marked by Heated Debate, Ends Without Agreement - Czech Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Thursday’s European Council summit in Brussels was marked by heated talks and ended without an agreement, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday.
2026-11-27T16:19+0000
2026-11-27T16:19+0000
2026-11-27T16:19+0000
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"We agreed on nothing," Babis told the Czech News Agency when asked about the outcome of the meeting. He said the European Council would likely introduce a new proposal. Babis added that the Czech Republic was seeking increased funding for the so-called cohesion policy, which aims to support poorer regions and enhance social and economic cohesion across the bloc. The prime minister called the EU’s long-term budget project unacceptable, saying it would leave the Czech Republic with 3.2 billion euros ($3.51 billion) less than under the current budget.
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EU Summit Marked by Heated Debate, Ends Without Agreement - Czech Prime Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thursday’s European Council summit in Brussels was marked by heated talks and ended without an agreement, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday.
"We agreed on nothing," Babis told the Czech News Agency when asked about the outcome of the meeting.
He said the European Council would likely introduce a new proposal. Babis added that the Czech Republic was seeking increased funding for the so-called cohesion policy, which aims to support poorer regions and enhance social and economic cohesion across the bloc.
The prime minister called the EU’s long-term budget project unacceptable, saying it would leave the Czech Republic with 3.2 billion euros ($3.51 billion) less than under the current budget.