https://sputnikglobe.com/20261127/france-loses-position-in-global-agricultural-market-due-to-russian-sanctions-politician-1125153393.html
France Loses Position in Global Agricultural Market Due to Russian Sanctions - Politician
France Loses Position in Global Agricultural Market Due to Russian Sanctions - Politician
Sputnik International
French presidential candidate and leader of The Patriots party Florian Philippot on Friday said that it is precisely the anti-Russia sanctions that have weakened France's position in the global agricultural market.
2026-11-27T16:21+0000
2026-11-27T16:21+0000
2026-11-27T16:21+0000
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On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russia's agricultural successes were hurting the French agrarian sector, adding that France had lost certain markets, and its former clients, including Russia, had now become the country's competitors. "Macron acts surprised, presenting everything happening to France as an external 'inevitability,' when he and the EU he supports are entirely responsible for what is happening! Who foolishly decided on those idiotic anti-Russian sanctions in 2014, then in 2022?!" Philippot said on X. Earlier in November, Russia's agriculture ministry announced it was expecting a record fruit and berry harvest of 2.3 million tonnes in 2026. Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said that Russia had already harvested 142.5 million tonnes of grain, with grain exports for the current season projected to exceed 40 million tonnes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/new-us-sanctions-law-will-not-affect-russias-position-on-ukraine---moscow-1124992041.html
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France Loses Position in Global Agricultural Market Due to Russian Sanctions - Politician
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French presidential candidate and leader of The Patriots party Florian Philippot on Friday said that it is precisely the anti-Russia sanctions that have weakened France's position in the global agricultural market.
On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russia's agricultural successes were hurting the French agrarian sector, adding that France had lost certain markets, and its former clients, including Russia, had now become the country's competitors.
"Macron acts surprised, presenting everything happening to France as an external 'inevitability,' when he and the EU he supports are entirely responsible for what is happening! Who foolishly decided on those idiotic anti-Russian sanctions in 2014, then in 2022?!" Philippot said on X.
Earlier in November, Russia's agriculture ministry announced it was expecting a record fruit and berry harvest of 2.3 million tonnes in 2026. Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said that Russia had already harvested 142.5 million tonnes of grain, with grain exports for the current season projected to exceed 40 million tonnes.