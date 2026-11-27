https://sputnikglobe.com/20261127/fsb-foils-ukrainian-plot-to-assassinate-senior-russian-military-officer-in-donetsk-1125150712.html
FSB Foils Ukrainian Plot to Assassinate Senior Russian Military Officer in Donetsk
FSB Foils Ukrainian Plot to Assassinate Senior Russian Military Officer in Donetsk
Sputnik International
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had prevented an assassination attempt involving three Baba Yaga attack drones carrying improvised high-explosive incendiary devices to eliminate the officer.
2026-11-27T07:18+0000
2026-11-27T07:18+0000
2026-11-27T07:18+0000
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According to the FSB:The suspect was detained by the FSB, charged with treason and remanded in custody.*Meta and its products are banned in Russia for extremism
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261126/russias-fsb-thwarted-murder-of-special-military-operation-participant-in-sochi-1125148104.html
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russia, donetsk, ukraine, russian federal security service (fsb), assassination, assassination plot
FSB Foils Ukrainian Plot to Assassinate Senior Russian Military Officer in Donetsk
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had prevented an assassination attempt involving three Baba Yaga attack drones carrying improvised high-explosive incendiary devices to eliminate the officer.
the suspect, a Russian woman working for Ukrainian intelligence, acting on instructions from her handlers, relocated to Donetsk
she monitored an officer from a Russian security agency near his home, using WhatsApp* to relay information about his movements and the vehicles he drove
Russian electronic warfare systems suppressed the attack drones, after which FSB explosives specialists neutralized them
The suspect was detained by the FSB, charged with treason and remanded in custody.
*Meta and its products are banned in Russia for extremism