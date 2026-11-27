https://sputnikglobe.com/20261127/pashinyans-visit-to-russia-agreed-upon-long-time-ago-moscow-preparing-for-it-kremlin-1125151787.html

Pashinyan's Visit to Russia Agreed Upon Long Time Ago, Moscow Preparing for It - Kremlin

Pashinyan's Visit to Russia Agreed Upon Long Time Ago, Moscow Preparing for It - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Russia has been agreed upon a long time ago, and Moscow is preparing for it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2026-11-27T11:56+0000

2026-11-27T11:56+0000

2026-11-27T11:56+0000

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dmitry peskov

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"The visit, as you know, was agreed upon quite a long time ago, it was already announced quite a long time ago, the Armenian side has already announced it. We are really preparing for it," Peskov told reporters, speaking about Pashinyan's upcoming visit to Russia. The relations between Russia and Armenia are rather broad, despite the existing difficulties, Peskov said. "Of course, the issue of our [military] base will also be raised. This base is a very important element of ensuring security and stability in the region. Of course, it will be interesting to hear the point of view of the Armenian country here," Peskov said.Armenia's orientation towards the European Union and the desire to continue working within the EAEU do not correlate with each other, he added.The main issue on the agenda of the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be the topic of Yerevan's choice of orientation between the EU and the EAEU, Peskov explained.The Russian military base in Armenia is an important element of ensuring security and stability in the region, he pointed out.Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will discuss the issue of the Russian military base in Armenia at the upcoming talks, the spokesman told reporters."This base is a very important element of ensuring security and stability in the region," Peskov said.Putin, Trump Did Not Discuss Candidacy of New Ambassador to US at Recent Meeting"No, this issue has not been discussed," Peskov told reporters when asked if the Russian and American leaders discussed the candidacy of a new Russian ambassador to the United States in China.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/russia-ready-to-assist-azerbaijan-armenia-in-normalizing-relations---foreign-ministry-1125123704.html

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