https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/russia-ready-to-assist-azerbaijan-armenia-in-normalizing-relations---foreign-ministry-1125123704.html
Russia Ready to Assist Azerbaijan, Armenia in Normalizing Relations - Foreign Ministry
Russia Ready to Assist Azerbaijan, Armenia in Normalizing Relations - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia is ready to assist Azerbaijan and Armenia in normalizing relations between them, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
2026-11-20T15:53+0000
2026-11-20T15:53+0000
2026-11-20T15:54+0000
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"As we see, Baku and Yerevan currently prefer to conduct a direct dialogue with each other. Certainly, we respect this decision, while remaining ready to provide assistance to our partners on the widest range of issues, if necessary," Zakharova told a briefing. On August 8, 2025, following a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with US President Donald Trump in Washington, a declaration was adopted on the initialing by the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers of the agreed-upon text of an agreement on the establishment of peace and interstate relations between the two countries. The Armenian side also agreed to cooperate with the United States and third parties to create the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP). The route provides for unblocking transport communication between the main territory of Azerbaijan and its exclave autonomy in Nakhchivan through Armenian territory.
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Russia Ready to Assist Azerbaijan, Armenia in Normalizing Relations - Foreign Ministry
15:53 GMT 20.11.2026 (Updated: 15:54 GMT 20.11.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to assist Azerbaijan and Armenia in normalizing relations between them, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"As we see, Baku and Yerevan currently prefer to conduct a direct dialogue with each other. Certainly, we respect this decision, while remaining ready to provide assistance to our partners on the widest range of issues, if necessary," Zakharova told a briefing.
On August 8, 2025, following a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with US President Donald Trump in Washington, a declaration was adopted on the initialing by the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers of the agreed-upon text of an agreement on the establishment of peace and interstate relations between the two countries.
The Armenian side also agreed to cooperate with the United States
and third parties to create the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP). The route provides for unblocking transport communication between the main territory of Azerbaijan and its exclave autonomy in Nakhchivan through Armenian territory.
11 August 2025, 13:25 GMT