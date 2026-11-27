https://sputnikglobe.com/20261127/russia-one-of-few-countries-capable-of-building-powerful-nuclear-submarines-putin-1125153024.html
Putin Takes Part in Flag-Raising Ceremony on Russia's Newest Nuclear Submarine
Putin Takes Part in Flag-Raising Ceremony on Russia's Newest Nuclear Submarine
Sputnik International
Russia is one of the few countries in the world capable of building powerful nuclear submarines, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
2026-11-27T16:09+0000
2026-11-27T16:09+0000
2026-11-27T16:09+0000
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Earlier in the day, the Russian president took part in a flag-raising ceremony on the Perm nuclear submarine in Russia's Severodvinsk. The Perm submarine will soon become part of the Russian Pacific Fleet, Putin said, adding that Russia intends to develop and improve its navy. Putin said that he is confident that all plans to create a powerful navy will be completed on time and in full.The Yasen-M project nuclear submarines are weapons of global significance, he added.Russian design bureaus and shipyards have the necessary advanced technologies and engineering solutions, as well as rich experience and highly qualified personnel, Putin noted.Russian submarines of the Yasen-M project are capable of successfully solving problems in any area of the world ocean, Putin said.Putin added that he was convinced that the navy will reliably ensure Russia's interests in all areas of the world ocean."They [the Yasen project submarines] are capable of successfully solving tasks in any area of the world oceans, while acting covertly and using all types of sea-based cruise missiles, as well as Zircon hypersonic missiles, which have proven their striking power and high accuracy of destruction," he remarked.
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russia, vladimir putin, russian pacific fleet, severodvinsk, nuclear submarine
russia, vladimir putin, russian pacific fleet, severodvinsk, nuclear submarine
Putin Takes Part in Flag-Raising Ceremony on Russia's Newest Nuclear Submarine
SEVERODVINSK (Sputnik) - Russia is one of the few countries in the world capable of building powerful nuclear submarines, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, the Russian president took part in a flag-raising ceremony on the Perm nuclear submarine in Russia's Severodvinsk.
"I would like to especially note that Russia is one of the few countries in the world capable of building such powerful nuclear submarines—weapons of global significance. Our design bureaus and shipyards possess cutting-edge technologies and engineering solutions, extensive experience, and highly qualified personnel," Putin said during the ceremony.
The Perm submarine will soon become part of the Russian Pacific Fleet, Putin said, adding that Russia intends to develop and improve its navy.
Putin said that he is confident that all plans to create a powerful navy will be completed on time and in full.
The Yasen-M project nuclear submarines are weapons of global significance, he added.
"Perm has already become the fifth submarine of the Yasen-M project, which has been delivered to the fleet over the past six years. And I would like to emphasize that Russia is one of the few countries in the world that is capable of building such powerful nuclear submarines, weapons of global scale and importance," Putin said.
Russian design bureaus and shipyards have the necessary advanced technologies and engineering solutions, as well as rich experience and highly qualified personnel, Putin noted.
Russian submarines of the Yasen-M project are capable of successfully solving problems in any area of the world ocean, Putin said.
"Yasen-M multipurpose submarines meet both modern and promising requirements," Putin said.
Putin added that he was convinced that the navy will reliably ensure Russia's interests in all areas of the world ocean.
"They [the Yasen project submarines] are capable of successfully solving tasks in any area of the world oceans, while acting covertly and using all types of sea-based cruise missiles, as well as Zircon hypersonic missiles, which have proven their striking power and high accuracy of destruction," he remarked.