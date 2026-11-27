https://sputnikglobe.com/20261127/russia-ready-to-promote-turkiyes-development-as-regional-energy-trading-center-novak-1125151425.html
Russia Ready to Promote Turkiye's Development as Regional Energy Trading Center - Novak
Russia Ready to Promote Turkiye's Development as Regional Energy Trading Center - Novak
Sputnik International
Russia is ready to promote Turkiye's development as a regional energy trading center, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.
2026-11-27T11:20+0000
2026-11-27T11:20+0000
2026-11-27T11:20+0000
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"Turkiye already plays an important role in the transit of energy resources today, and we are ready to contribute to the establishment of Turkey as a regional center for energy trade," Novak said. Energy remains the mainstay of economic relations between Russia and Turkiye, Novak added. Turkiye will become a guest country at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2027, Novak added.
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Russia Ready to Promote Turkiye's Development as Regional Energy Trading Center - Novak
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to promote Turkiye's development as a regional energy trading center, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.
"Turkiye already plays an important role in the transit of energy resources today, and we are ready to contribute to the establishment of Turkey as a regional center for energy trade," Novak said.
Energy remains the mainstay of economic relations between Russia and Turkiye, Novak added.
Turkiye will become a guest country at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2027, Novak added.