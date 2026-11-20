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NATO Fails to Ensure Turkiye's Security From Middle East Threats - Foreign Minister
NATO Fails to Ensure Turkiye's Security From Middle East Threats - Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
NATO has failed to ensure Turkiye's security from threats emanating from the Middle East, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.
2026-11-20T07:43+0000
2026-11-20T07:43+0000
2026-11-20T07:43+0000
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"Turkiye is an important NATO member, but the security architecture that NATO has created in Europe has not ensured our security in the Middle East, since our interests extend to other strategic regions. For years, we have faced threats emanating from Syria and Iraq," Fidan was quoted by the Turkiye newspaper as saying during discussions in the parliament's budget commission. Such threats may arise again, he said, adding that the European security architecture has relied on the existence of NATO for many years, but Turkiye's position requires taking the situation beyond Europe into account. Discussing the goals of security alliances, Fidan named securing mutual non-aggression guarantees between their participants as a primary task. The second task is a joint response to attacks, the minister added. The foreign minister also said that participants in security discussions generally strive for a single goal but differ in their approaches to achieving it. Turkiye joined NATO in 1952. The country borders Syria and Iraq, from where threats to its security have emanated for many years, Fidan said.The option of Ukraine joining NATO is completely unacceptable for Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.
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NATO Fails to Ensure Turkiye's Security From Middle East Threats - Foreign Minister
ANKARA (Sputnik) - NATO has failed to ensure Turkiye's security from threats emanating from the Middle East, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.
"Turkiye is an important NATO member, but the security architecture that NATO has created in Europe has not ensured our security in the Middle East, since our interests extend to other strategic regions. For years, we have faced threats emanating from Syria and Iraq," Fidan was quoted by the Turkiye newspaper as saying during discussions in the parliament's budget commission.
Such threats may arise again, he said, adding that the European security architecture has relied on the existence of NATO for many years, but Turkiye's position requires taking the situation beyond Europe into account.
Discussing the goals of security alliances, Fidan named securing mutual non-aggression guarantees between their participants as a primary task. The second task is a joint response to attacks, the minister added.
The foreign minister also said that participants in security discussions generally strive for a single goal but differ in their approaches to achieving it.
Turkiye joined NATO in 1952. The country borders Syria and Iraq, from where threats to its security have emanated for many years, Fidan said.
The option of Ukraine joining NATO
is completely unacceptable for Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.
"Finding even a formula for 'quasi-membership' in NATO for Kiev and searching for some kind of 'creative solution' in this area is an unacceptable option for us," Ryabkov told reporters.