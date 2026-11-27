https://sputnikglobe.com/20261127/russia-uae-trade-grew-by-56-reaching-historic-high-lavrov-1125152582.html
Russia-UAE Trade Grew by 56%, Reaching Historic High - Lavrov
Russia-UAE Trade Grew by 56%, Reaching Historic High - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Trade between Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) increased by 56% at the end of last year, reaching a historic high, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
2026-11-27T13:14+0000
2026-11-27T13:14+0000
2026-11-27T13:14+0000
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"Trade and economic exchanges are progressing dynamically. Last year trade grew by 56%, reaching an all-time high," Lavrov said at the opening ceremony of an exhibition dedicated to the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and the UAE. Lavrov recalled that the Soviet Union recognized the young state of the UAE on December 8, 1971 — just a few days after its establishment. Since then, ties between the countries have reached an unprecedented level. In addition to record economic indicators, interaction through business circles is actively developing, where the Russian-UAE Business Council plays a key role. The minister said that the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation would be held in Moscow on December 8.Tourist flow between Russia and the United Arab Emirates will continue to grow thanks to a visa-free regime, direct flights and mutual interest in culture, Lavrov added.Conditions have been created to further increase the flow of tourists in both directions, including a visa-free regime and direct flights, as well as the sincere desire of the two nations to become better acquainted with each other's history and traditions, Lavrov said.Lavrov cited the Russian Culture Days in Abu Dhabi in November 2025 and UAE Culture Days in Moscow in August as examples of successful humanitarian dialogue between the two countries.On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko said at a reception marking the 55th anniversary of the founding of the UAE that the country remained one of the most popular foreign holiday destinations for Russians, with the number of Russian tourists visiting the UAE growing annually.
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Russia-UAE Trade Grew by 56%, Reaching Historic High - Lavrov
MOSCOW, November 27 (Sputnik) - Trade between Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) increased by 56% at the end of last year, reaching a historic high, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"Trade and economic exchanges are progressing dynamically. Last year trade grew by 56%, reaching an all-time high," Lavrov said at the opening ceremony of an exhibition dedicated to the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and the UAE.
Lavrov recalled that the Soviet Union recognized the young state of the UAE on December 8, 1971 — just a few days after its establishment. Since then, ties between the countries have reached an unprecedented level.
In addition to record economic indicators, interaction through business circles is actively developing, where the Russian-UAE Business Council plays a key role.
The minister said that the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation would be held in Moscow on December 8.
Tourist flow between Russia and the United Arab Emirates will continue to grow thanks to a visa-free regime, direct flights and mutual interest in culture, Lavrov added.
"It is worth noting that the United Arab Emirates is one of the most popular holiday destinations abroad for Russian citizens. Last year, Russians made over 2 million trips to the UAE, while Emirati citizens made more than 70,000 trips to Russia. I am confident that these figures will only continue to grow," Lavrov said.
Conditions have been created to further increase the flow of tourists in both directions, including a visa-free regime and direct flights, as well as the sincere desire of the two nations to become better acquainted with each other's history and traditions, Lavrov said.
Lavrov cited the Russian Culture Days in Abu Dhabi in November 2025 and UAE Culture Days in Moscow in August as examples of successful humanitarian dialogue between the two countries.
On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko said at a reception marking the 55th anniversary of the founding of the UAE that the country remained one of the most popular foreign holiday destinations for Russians, with the number of Russian tourists visiting the UAE growing annually.