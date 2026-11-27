https://sputnikglobe.com/20261127/russian-armed-forces-hammer-facilities-supplying-ukraines-military-1125150886.html
Russian Armed Forces Hammer Facilities Supplying Ukraine's Military
Russian Armed Forces Hammer Facilities Supplying Ukraine's Military
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have struck the MPKA-Ukraine plant, which manufactures and supplies electrical products for the armed forces of Ukraine, was hit in the city of Zaporozhye, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-11-27T07:58+0000
2026-11-27T07:58+0000
2026-11-27T07:58+0000
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Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched drone strikes against transport infrastructure and defense industry facilities, as well as naval vessels used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement. Russian strikes targeted:Additionally, Russian troops struck a logistics center in Belaya Tserkov, where components for solid rocket fuel were stored, and a naval vessel in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa, delivering military cargo to Ukraine, the MoD said in a statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261126/russian-armed-forces-hit-enterprise-producing-uav-components-in-kiev-1125146376.html
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Russian Armed Forces Hammer Facilities Supplying Ukraine's Military
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have struck the MPKA-Ukraine plant, which manufactures and supplies electrical products for the armed forces of Ukraine, was hit in the city of Zaporozhye, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched drone strikes against transport infrastructure and defense industry facilities, as well as naval vessels used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement.
Russian strikes targeted:
MPKA-Ukraine plant in the city of Zaporozhye, a manufacturer and supplier of electrical products for the armed forces of Ukraine
Thermoplast industrial enterprise in the Khmelnitsky region, involved in the production of strike UAVs
electrical substations in Kryvoy Rog and Zhitomir supplying Ukraine’s military-industrial complex
Additionally, Russian troops struck a logistics center in Belaya Tserkov, where components for solid rocket fuel were stored, and a naval vessel in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa, delivering military cargo to Ukraine, the MoD said in a statement.