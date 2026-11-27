https://sputnikglobe.com/20261127/trump-put-europeans-in-their-place-by-amending-statement-on-ukraine-russias-senator-1125151536.html
Trump Put Europeans in Their Place by Amending Statement on Ukraine - Russian Senator
Trump Put Europeans in Their Place by Amending Statement on Ukraine - Russian Senator
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has put European NATO members in their place by amending the statement on Ukraine, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said on Friday.
2026-11-27T11:28+0000
2026-11-27T11:28+0000
2026-11-27T11:28+0000
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Trump has added a warning for Kiev to his joint statement with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the inadmissibility of expanding the conflict in Ukraine. "The unilateral addition by the US side to the joint Trump-Rutte statement of a call to 'moderate' not only Russia but also Ukraine clearly contradicts the anti-Russian sentiment of the European NATO members in the Ukrainian conflict," Kosachev wrote on Telegram. He added that "he who pays the piper calls the tune," adding that 70% of NATO's budget is US money. Trump's call for the European NATO members to pay for a NATO-centric world is absolutely logical, Kosachev said, adding that Europeans have to silently agree with US unilateral amendments to supposedly common approaches. He also said that Western Europe's exorbitant ambitions to subjugate Central and Eastern Europe, and then the rest of the world under US cover, turned out to be an ill-conceived flop. United Europe hAS failed to cope with its obligations to the US and overstrained itself, which explains the street protests and prospects for radical changes in power after the 2027 elections, the senator added.
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Trump Put Europeans in Their Place by Amending Statement on Ukraine - Russian Senator
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has put European NATO members in their place by amending the statement on Ukraine, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said on Friday.
Trump has added a warning for Kiev to his joint statement with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the inadmissibility of expanding the conflict in Ukraine.
"The unilateral addition by the US side to the joint Trump-Rutte statement of a call to 'moderate' not only Russia but also Ukraine clearly contradicts the anti-Russian sentiment of the European NATO members in the Ukrainian conflict," Kosachev wrote on Telegram.
He added that "he who pays the piper calls the tune," adding that 70% of NATO's budget is US money.
Trump's call for the European NATO members to pay for a NATO-centric world is absolutely logical, Kosachev said, adding that Europeans have to silently agree with US unilateral amendments to supposedly common approaches.
He also said that Western Europe's exorbitant ambitions to subjugate Central and Eastern Europe, and then the rest of the world under US cover, turned out to be an ill-conceived flop. United Europe hAS failed to cope with its obligations to the US and overstrained itself, which explains the street protests and prospects for radical changes in power after the 2027 elections, the senator added.