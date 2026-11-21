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Trump Advocates for Broader Ceasefire Efforts in Ukraine
Trump Advocates for Broader Ceasefire Efforts in Ukraine
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that, following the success of a humanitarian mission to the town of Alyoshki, he supported broader ceasefire efforts in Ukraine.
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US First Lady Melania Trump told Fox News on Friday that she "would like to have more ceasefires" before Christmas after a localized ceasefire in Alyoshki in Kherson region in October. A difficult humanitarian situation had developed in the town due to the Ukrainian army's actions. The Russian military ceased fire in the Kherson region on October 27, cleared the road to Alyoshki of mines, and on October 30, humanitarian aid was delivered to the town. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Melania Trump helped mediate a localized ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, paving the way for a humanitarian mission to Alyoshki. The ceasefire for the humanitarian mission in Alyoshki was fully observed, and the operation proceeded without incidents, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said. She thanked Melania Trump and asked her to continue her mediation efforts.
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Trump Advocates for Broader Ceasefire Efforts in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that, following the success of a humanitarian mission to the town of Alyoshki, he supported broader ceasefire efforts in Ukraine.
US First Lady Melania Trump told Fox News on Friday that she "would like to have more ceasefires" before Christmas after a localized ceasefire in Alyoshki in Kherson region in October.
"That's a great thing, and that was a ceasefire. So now we do a bigger version of it," Trump told Fox News.
A difficult humanitarian situation had developed in the town due to the Ukrainian army's actions
. The Russian military ceased fire in the Kherson region on October 27, cleared the road to Alyoshki of mines, and on October 30, humanitarian aid was delivered to the town. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Melania Trump helped mediate a localized ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, paving the way for a humanitarian mission to Alyoshki.
The ceasefire for the humanitarian mission in Alyoshki was fully observed, and the operation proceeded without incidents, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said. She thanked Melania Trump and asked her to continue her mediation efforts.