https://sputnikglobe.com/20261127/trump-says-discussed-us-troop-deployment-in-europe-with-nato-chief-1125152067.html
Trump Says Discussed US Troop Deployment in Europe With NATO Chief
Trump Says Discussed US Troop Deployment in Europe With NATO Chief
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has said that he discussed the issue of deploying US troops in Europe with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
2026-11-27T12:18+0000
2026-11-27T12:18+0000
2026-11-27T12:18+0000
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"We discussed it at length," Trump said at an event at Mar-a-Lago, responding to journalists' questions. The meeting between the US president and the NATO secretary general took place on Wednesday evening at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. According to a joint statement, the parties discussed the conflict in Ukraine, the situation around Iran, the results of the alliance's summits in The Hague and Ankara, as well as issues of increasing defense spending. The Rapporteur news portal, citing NATO diplomats, has reported that the US postponed to next year the announcement of the results of the review of the size and deployment of US troops, including in Europe, which was initially planned for December. According to the report, the purpose of the review was to reduce the US military presence in Europe amid the Trump administration's efforts to make European allies assume greater responsibility for the continent's conventional defense.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261115/us-may-reduce-military-presence-in-europe-by-less-than-expected---reports-1125073766.html
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Trump Says Discussed US Troop Deployment in Europe With NATO Chief
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has said that he discussed the issue of deploying US troops in Europe with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
"We discussed it at length," Trump said at an event at Mar-a-Lago, responding to journalists' questions.
The meeting between the US president and the NATO secretary general took place on Wednesday evening at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. According to a joint statement, the parties discussed the conflict in Ukraine, the situation around Iran, the results of the alliance's summits in The Hague and Ankara, as well as issues of increasing defense spending.
The Rapporteur news portal, citing NATO diplomats, has reported that the US postponed to next year the announcement of the results of the review of the size and deployment of US troops, including in Europe, which was initially planned for December. According to the report, the purpose of the review was to reduce the US military presence in Europe amid the Trump administration's efforts to make European allies assume greater responsibility for the continent's conventional defense.