https://sputnikglobe.com/20261127/turkish-foreign-defense-ministers-attend-mecca-defense-pact-meeting-source-1125153502.html

Turkish Foreign, Defense Ministers Attend Mecca Defense Pact Meeting - Source

Turkish Foreign, Defense Ministers Attend Mecca Defense Pact Meeting - Source

Sputnik International

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Chief of the General Staff Selcuk Bayraktaroglu took part in a meeting of a Mecca Defense Agreement committee in Islamabad on Friday, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

2026-11-27T16:25+0000

2026-11-27T16:25+0000

2026-11-27T16:25+0000

world

turkiye

hakan fidan

yasar guler

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/107034/54/1070345436_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_e4212358ca4185e3b7e6aeaea8b94cc3.jpg

"Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, together with National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Chief of the General Staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, is participating in the second regular meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee established under the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement," the source said. Fidan intends to confirm Turkiye's commitment to its collective defense obligations and close consultations with members of the alliance on national security issues, the source said. The minister is expected to call the alliance a constructive initiative aimed at solving regional problems by the regional countries themselves through dialogue and cooperation. He will also assess the progress in forming the alliance's structures. Fidan plans to pay particular attention to attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis. He intends to say that strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and confirm Ankara's full solidarity with Riyadh. The minister will also stress the importance of continuing the alliance members' diplomatic efforts to settle the conflict of the Unites States and Israel with Iran. Another issue will be navigation safety in the Bab al-Mandab Strait. In connection with the worsening situation in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and East Jerusalem, Fidan intends to call on the international community to take a joint and resolute stance on Israeli actions. He will also reaffirm support for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and regional initiatives to ensure long-term security in the country. The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement was signed on August 7 by Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan. It provides for the strengthening of collective deterrence, with an armed attack on one of the participants to be regarded as an attack against them all.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261106/turkish-parliament-ratifies-mecca-defense-pact-1125023892.html

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkiye, hakan fidan, yasar guler