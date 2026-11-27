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Two Settlements Liberated by Russia This Week - MoD
Two Settlements Liberated by Russia This Week - MoD
Sputnik International
Over the course of the past seven days, Russian forces liberated two villages - one in the Kharkov region and one in the Zaporozhye region. 27.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-27T13:04+0000
2026-11-27T13:04+0000
2026-11-27T13:04+0000
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Ukrainian military-industrial facilities, logistics centers and infrastructure were also hit as a result of two large-scale and 12 group strikes carried out by Russian forces.Some 14 cargo vessels delivering weapons to Ukraine were hit by Russian strikes.
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Two Settlements Liberated by Russia This Week - MoD
Over the course of the past seven days, Russian forces liberated two villages - one in the Kharkov region and one in the Zaporozhye region.
Ukrainian military-industrial facilities, logistics centers and infrastructure were also hit as a result of two large-scale and 12 group strikes carried out by Russian forces.
Some 14 cargo vessels delivering weapons to Ukraine were hit by Russian strikes.
"A total of 17 guided bombs, a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket, three Neptune long-range cruise missiles, and 5,422 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added in a statement.