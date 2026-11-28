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Afghanistan School Explosion Caused by Industrial Explosives Detonation – Reports
Afghanistan School Explosion Caused by Industrial Explosives Detonation – Reports
Sputnik International
The explosion at a school in Afghanistan’s Kunar province on Saturday morning was caused by the detonation of industrial explosives used in mining operations, Afghan news agency Jomhor reported on Saturday.
2026-11-28T13:46+0000
2026-11-28T13:46+0000
2026-11-28T13:46+0000
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The incident reportedly occurred in the Andarsir area of Asadabad district. The explosives had been stored in a residential house next to the school, and their detonation partially destroyed the school building, local officials were cited as saying by the news agency. As a result, seven school students were killed, while another 97 people were injured, the report said. Local authorities reportedly said the figures were preliminary and could change.
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Afghanistan School Explosion Caused by Industrial Explosives Detonation – Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The explosion at a school in Afghanistan’s Kunar province on Saturday morning was caused by the detonation of industrial explosives used in mining operations, Afghan news agency Jomhor reported on Saturday.
The incident reportedly occurred in the Andarsir area of Asadabad district.
The explosives had been stored in a residential house next to the school, and their detonation partially destroyed the school building, local officials were cited as saying by the news agency.
As a result, seven school students were killed, while another 97 people were injured, the report said.
Local authorities reportedly said the figures were preliminary and could change.