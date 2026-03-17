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New Round of Escalation Between Pakistan and Afghanistan
New Round of Escalation Between Pakistan and Afghanistan
Sputnik International
On Monday, Pakistani drones targeted multiple sites in Kabul, including a 2,000-bed drug rehabilitation center in the eastern part of the Afghan capital. Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for Afghanistan's supreme leader, said 400 people were killed and 250 injured in this strike.
2026-03-17T09:43+0000
2026-03-17T09:43+0000
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Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has dismissed Afghan authorities' claims of attacks on a drug rehabilitation center."Pakistan's strikes were precise and carefully planned to minimize collateral damage. This distortion of the facts, presented as an attack on a drug rehabilitation center, is intended to stir up tensions and conceal illegal support for cross-border terrorism," the ministry said in a statement.Precision strikes were carried out against military targets and terrorist support infrastructure, including warehouses containing technical equipment and ammunition belonging to the Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij in Kabul and Nangarhar, which had been used against the civilian population of Pakistan, the authorities added.Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson to Afghanistan's supreme leader, said that the death toll from Pakistan's attack on Afghanistan had reached 400, with another 250 wounded.Pakistan has launched airstrikes on Afghanistan's border province of Nangarhar, the Khaama Press news portal reported on Tuesday, citing sources.The strikes targeted Jalalabad airport and districts of Achin, Khogyani, and Shinwari across the province, the report said.Local officials in Nangarhar have not yet made official statements on casualties or damage from the airstrikes.Afghanistan ResponseAfghanistan promises a "teeth-breaking response" to Pakistan after the bombing of Kabul, which killed at least 400 and injured 250, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Matin Qane said on Tuesday.Kabul views the strike as a grave escalation and warns retaliation will be given soon, Qane said, stressing the gross violation of Afghan sovereignty.On Monday evening media reported that explosions and gunfire could be heard in various parts of Kabul. Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for Afghanistan's supreme leader, said that Pakistan had struck a rehabilitation center in the capital, resulting in deaths and injuries. He promised that this action would not go unanswered.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/death-toll-from-pakistans-attack-on-afghanistan-reaches-400-another-250-injured--reports-1123835506.html
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escalation between pakistan and afghanistan, targeted multiple sites in kabul, drug rehabilitation center
escalation between pakistan and afghanistan, targeted multiple sites in kabul, drug rehabilitation center

New Round of Escalation Between Pakistan and Afghanistan

09:43 GMT 17.03.2026
© AP Photo / Siddiqullah AlizaiResidents and volunteers inspect the site of a late-Monday airstrike at a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, March 17, 2026.
Residents and volunteers inspect the site of a late-Monday airstrike at a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, March 17, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2026
© AP Photo / Siddiqullah Alizai
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On Monday, Pakistani drones targeted multiple sites in Kabul, including a 2,000-bed drug rehabilitation center in the eastern part of the Afghan capital. Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for Afghanistan's supreme leader, said 400 people were killed and 250 injured in this strike.
Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has dismissed Afghan authorities' claims of attacks on a drug rehabilitation center.
"Pakistan's strikes were precise and carefully planned to minimize collateral damage. This distortion of the facts, presented as an attack on a drug rehabilitation center, is intended to stir up tensions and conceal illegal support for cross-border terrorism," the ministry said in a statement.
Precision strikes were carried out against military targets and terrorist support infrastructure, including warehouses containing technical equipment and ammunition belonging to the Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij in Kabul and Nangarhar, which had been used against the civilian population of Pakistan, the authorities added.
"The detonation of the stored ammunition used by key terrorist operatives also completely refutes this false claim," the statement added.
Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson to Afghanistan's supreme leader, said that the death toll from Pakistan's attack on Afghanistan had reached 400, with another 250 wounded.
Pakistan has launched airstrikes on Afghanistan's border province of Nangarhar, the Khaama Press news portal reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
The strikes targeted Jalalabad airport and districts of Achin, Khogyani, and Shinwari across the province, the report said.
Local officials in Nangarhar have not yet made official statements on casualties or damage from the airstrikes.

Afghanistan Response

Afghanistan promises a "teeth-breaking response" to Pakistan after the bombing of Kabul, which killed at least 400 and injured 250, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Matin Qane said on Tuesday.
"Such attacks cannot go unanswered," the spokesman was quoted by the Ariana news portal as saying.
Kabul views the strike as a grave escalation and warns retaliation will be given soon, Qane said, stressing the gross violation of Afghan sovereignty.
On Monday evening media reported that explosions and gunfire could be heard in various parts of Kabul. Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for Afghanistan's supreme leader, said that Pakistan had struck a rehabilitation center in the capital, resulting in deaths and injuries. He promised that this action would not go unanswered.
Locals view a vehicle damaged by a rocket attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. Rockets struck a neighborhood near Kabul's international airport on Monday amid the ongoing US withdrawal from Afghanistan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2026
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Death Toll From Pakistan's Attack on Afghanistan Reaches 400, Another 250 Injured- Reports
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