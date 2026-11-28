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Defense Industry Cannot Help Automakers Much Due to Lower Production Volumes - KNDS CEO
Defense Industry Cannot Help Automakers Much Due to Lower Production Volumes - KNDS CEO
Sputnik International
Germany's defense industry will not be able to rescue the crisis-mired automotive sector, due to the low production volumes common for military plants, the CEO of the German branch of pan-European defense group KNDS, Florian Hohenwarter, said.
2026-11-28T13:34+0000
2026-11-28T13:34+0000
2026-11-28T13:34+0000
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"The defense industry cannot save the automotive industry, because its production volumes are too small," Hohenwarter said in an interview with German newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine out on Saturday, while commenting on the profound crisis carmakers currently find themselves in. KNDS continues to hire workers from the automotive industry whose jobs were cut, he added. The current situation in the market is also hindering KNDS from going public, Hohenwarter said. Germany's automotive industry is going through a crisis. Volkswagen Group, for instance, is facing significant production challenges, including high costs and excess capacity. The automaker is planning a major restructuring, which includes the closure of four plants in Germany. Furthermore, the company intends to cut up to 100,000 jobs worldwide by 2030 and reduce the number of models it produces.
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Defense Industry Cannot Help Automakers Much Due to Lower Production Volumes - KNDS CEO
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany's defense industry will not be able to rescue the crisis-mired automotive sector, due to the low production volumes common for military plants, the CEO of the German branch of pan-European defense group KNDS, Florian Hohenwarter, said.
"The defense industry cannot save the automotive industry, because its production volumes are too small," Hohenwarter said in an interview with German newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine out on Saturday, while commenting on the profound crisis carmakers currently find themselves in.
KNDS continues to hire workers from the automotive industry whose jobs were cut, he added.
The current situation in the market is also hindering KNDS from going public, Hohenwarter said.
Germany's automotive industry is going through a crisis. Volkswagen Group
, for instance, is facing significant production challenges, including high costs and excess capacity. The automaker is planning a major restructuring, which includes the closure of four plants in Germany. Furthermore, the company intends to cut up to 100,000 jobs worldwide by 2030 and reduce the number of models it produces.
29 November 2025, 07:20 GMT